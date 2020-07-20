Video: 60 Seconds in the Alps with Rob Williams

Jul 19, 2020
by Robert Williams  
60seconds in the Alps

by robertwilliams195
Views: 158    Faves: 0    Comments: 0


Travel restrictions were lifted in Wales last week so we made a last-minute trip to the Alps, riding Morzine, Samoens, La Thuile and Pila.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos Rob Williams


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 The Brits are back! Went to Morzine early July, not many Brits over there, atmosphere was definitely quiet...

