Video: 60 Seconds in the Alps with Rob Williams
Jul 19, 2020
by
Robert Williams
60seconds in the Alps
by
robertwilliams195
Travel restrictions were lifted in Wales last week so we made a last-minute trip to the Alps, riding Morzine, Samoens, La Thuile and Pila.
Rob Williams
zoobab2
(3 mins ago)
The Brits are back! Went to Morzine early July, not many Brits over there, atmosphere was definitely quiet...
