Video: 60 Seconds of Dillon Butcher at Mount Prevost

Feb 15, 2023
by ForbiddenBike  

Side hits are rad, everyone loves them. They’re fun, approachable, jibby, and let us express our creativity. Forbidden Side Hits is a series of short creative videos that are all about having fun riding bikes. They’re a parking lot jibbin’, bike park berm slappin’, rock garden rodeo ridin’, trail speed trail gappin’ good time. Hold on to your tire levers cause these videos are gonna blow the bead right off your rim. Don’t forget to charge your AXS batteries either, cause this stuff will make even the nerdiest of comment section warlords kick the keyboard to the curb, mount their stead and ride off into the next craft IPA-laden sunset.

To kick things off, we’re bringing you the one and only Dillon Butcher, who joins Forbidden for another year of good times on two wheels. In the inaugural episode, Dillon does what he does best on Vancouver Island’s infamous Mount Prevost.

Sit back and enjoy. It's only a minute after all. Your work can wait.
Like what you see? Keep your eyes peeled for more Side Hits soon...


Rider: Dillon Butcher
Video: Thomas Doyle.
Music: She's Got You - Patsy Cline

3 Comments

  • 1 0
 Excellent slice of Prevost Pie!
  • 1 0
 Interesting song choice. Nice video though.
  • 1 0
 She's got You - Patsy Cline





