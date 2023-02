New Zealand National Champs is just around the corner and they are heading to a riders favourite... Coronet Peak! So, there's no better time for a classic shreddit from reigning National Champ George Brannigan as he gets back up to speed on the NS Bikes Fuzz after suffering a collarbone break late last year. We are stoked to see some racing get back underway and happy to see George back on the big rig!