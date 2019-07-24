Pinkbike.com
Video: 7 Bike Checks from Big White Bike Park
Jul 24, 2019
by
Pinkbike Originals
Yoann Barelli took to the slopes during the Big White Freeride Days to find out what bikes people were riding and what makes them special.
Presented by
Big White
.
8 Comments
Score
Time
+ 12
zonoskar
(1 hours ago)
That Pipeline.... wow
[Reply]
- 1
makripper
(1 hours ago)
Not the original pipeline. That was the 2003/2004 version if my shitty memory still works at all.
[Reply]
+ 1
DMal
(24 mins ago)
@makripper
: just googling, it’s a 2000.
[Reply]
+ 1
Franzzz
(9 mins ago)
Yes!... just putting a big grin on my face.
Reminds me a bit of my dear Slayer SXC 2008 which is still alive and ripping well.
Old-school spirit, as long as it works!
[Reply]
+ 3
Rubberelli
(37 mins ago)
Every single bike Yoann chose to feature was completely out of the bike park norm. Legit! Also, that knee scooter was mint for off road!
[Reply]
+ 1
Duderz7
(19 mins ago)
If they had those knee scooters when I was still breaking myself I would have never healed.
[Reply]
+ 1
blitz66
(1 mins ago)
Yoan has the most infectious laugh in the business
[Reply]
+ 1
Santamtnbiker
(0 mins ago)
So that’s how you say Bontrager.......
[Reply]
