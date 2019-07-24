Video: 7 Bike Checks from Big White Bike Park

Jul 24, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


Yoann Barelli took to the slopes during the Big White Freeride Days to find out what bikes people were riding and what makes them special.

Presented by Big White.

8 Comments

  • + 12
 That Pipeline.... wow
  • - 1
 Not the original pipeline. That was the 2003/2004 version if my shitty memory still works at all.
  • + 1
 @makripper: just googling, it’s a 2000.
  • + 1
 Yes!... just putting a big grin on my face.
Reminds me a bit of my dear Slayer SXC 2008 which is still alive and ripping well.
Old-school spirit, as long as it works! Smile
  • + 3
 Every single bike Yoann chose to feature was completely out of the bike park norm. Legit! Also, that knee scooter was mint for off road!
  • + 1
 If they had those knee scooters when I was still breaking myself I would have never healed.
  • + 1
 Yoan has the most infectious laugh in the business
  • + 1
 So that’s how you say Bontrager.......

