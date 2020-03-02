Pinkbike.com
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
From tandems to full factory setups, Christina Chappetta gets the details on the bikes being raced at the Toa Enduro.
16 Comments
Score
Time
32
0
jsnfschr
(1 hours ago)
Came for pictures. Watched, but still prefer pictures for bike checks.
[Reply]
22
0
mikekazimer
Mod
Plus
(1 hours ago)
Good news - you’ll be seeing both moving and still picture bike checks in the coming days from Crankworx Rotorua.
[Reply]
2
1
DaFreerider44
(45 mins ago)
@mikekazimer
: Aren't movies just really fast pictures?
[Reply]
1
0
mtnmanjake
(41 mins ago)
My data provider prefers the videos
[Reply]
2
1
artistformlyknowasdan
(30 mins ago)
@DaFreerider44
: technically a sequence of pictures. A fast picture would u trying to keep a single image in focus as it's propelled by whatever magical means
[Reply]
1
0
twilhelms
(18 mins ago)
@DaFreerider44
: 23.98 of them per second.
[Reply]
3
0
GLOB-2018
(52 mins ago)
Good video! Look forward to some more over Crankworx Week.
Always nice to know things like, how tall are they, what size bike are they riding.
Quicky mods like the rear shock / extra mounting holes on Dan Wolfes N9, and the Grey Suntour Forks on his & Micks bikes.
[Reply]
2
0
boss-matsumoto
(44 mins ago)
Very professional shock mounting bolt on Wolfes Poligon
[Reply]
4
0
moutnbiker
(19 mins ago)
I'm really enjoying watching Christina Chappetta vidoes, She does a very good job in front of that camera. Good choice PB on making her a presenter.
[Reply]
6
1
LuvAZ
(1 hours ago)
fast, slow, stiff, hard?
[Reply]
2
0
Mtmw
(34 mins ago)
Consensus from this video is pretty clear that clips are faster every Enduro racer agrees except the champion
[Reply]
2
1
jclnv
(28 mins ago)
Luckily Dan and Mick were there to give interesting and informed replies. Unfortunately that does nothing but reinforce the patriarchy but that’s life I guess.
[Reply]
1
0
owl-X
(3 mins ago)
JUST HEARING BIKE EVENT MUSIC IN THE BACKGROUND MAKES ME SICK
[Reply]
1
0
MikeyMT
(3 mins ago)
Corona hit NZ yet?
[Reply]
1
5
samtaylor1983
(1 hours ago)
Came here for the comments
[Reply]
5
1
freeridejerk888
(1 hours ago)
Not to watch the video?
[Reply]
