Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 2, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


From tandems to full factory setups, Christina Chappetta gets the details on the bikes being raced at the Toa Enduro.





Posted In:
Videos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta Cody Kelley Dan Wolfe Georgia Astle Mick Hannah Rae Morrison Sam Blenkinsop


Must Read This Week
10 Things You Only See on Racers' Bikes
111090 views
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
47140 views
Video: Working Out with a Pro Mountain Biker - Remy Metailler Shows Christina Chappetta His Gym Routine
45363 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
44113 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
42038 views
Build Your Dream World Cup Team Today with the 2020 DH Fantasy League
38727 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
34247 views
Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
32338 views

16 Comments

  • 32 0
 Came for pictures. Watched, but still prefer pictures for bike checks.
  • 22 0
 Good news - you’ll be seeing both moving and still picture bike checks in the coming days from Crankworx Rotorua.
  • 2 1
 @mikekazimer: Aren't movies just really fast pictures?
  • 1 0
 My data provider prefers the videos lol
  • 2 1
 @DaFreerider44: technically a sequence of pictures. A fast picture would u trying to keep a single image in focus as it's propelled by whatever magical means
  • 1 0
 @DaFreerider44: 23.98 of them per second.
  • 3 0
 Good video! Look forward to some more over Crankworx Week.
Always nice to know things like, how tall are they, what size bike are they riding.
Quicky mods like the rear shock / extra mounting holes on Dan Wolfes N9, and the Grey Suntour Forks on his & Micks bikes.
  • 2 0
 Very professional shock mounting bolt on Wolfes Poligon Wink
  • 4 0
 I'm really enjoying watching Christina Chappetta vidoes, She does a very good job in front of that camera. Good choice PB on making her a presenter.
  • 6 1
 fast, slow, stiff, hard?
  • 2 0
 Consensus from this video is pretty clear that clips are faster every Enduro racer agrees except the champion
  • 2 1
 Luckily Dan and Mick were there to give interesting and informed replies. Unfortunately that does nothing but reinforce the patriarchy but that’s life I guess.
  • 1 0
 JUST HEARING BIKE EVENT MUSIC IN THE BACKGROUND MAKES ME SICK
  • 1 0
 Corona hit NZ yet?
Below threshold threads are hidden

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.008793
Mobile Version of Website