Video: 7 Enduro Bikes Ridden & Rated - Field Test Roundtable

Sep 6, 2022
by Alicia Leggett  


PINKBIKE FIELD TEST


Enduro Bikes Roundtable


Contra MC vs. Claymore vs. Tracer S vs. Meta SX vs. Patrol vs. La Sal Peak vs. Megatower


This time around, we took to the Pacific Northwest to test a group of enduro bikes in their element: rain, slop, and seemingly endless wet roots awaited this eclectic mix of bikes. With a mix of 29" and mixed-wheel setups, a couple of high pivots, and rear travel from 160 mm to 170 mm, these bikes all have what it takes to put down fast times on the enduro track, but that doesn't mean they're all the same. In this video, we discuss our highs and lows, which components make or break the bikes, and which ones we'd want to have as our own.

Looking at the selection, the obvious standout is the Contra MC, with its big shiny idler pulley, gorgeous paint job, and elegant tubing. We found it to be a very purpose-oriented machine: the heft and ground-hugging ability made it a handful in meandering terrain, but when pointed down the steep-and-rough, it truly lived up to its "MC" (magic carpet) moniker. The bike is a stunner.

The Deviate Claymore is another one that grabbed our attention. While the Contra MC does the high pivot thing in steel, the Claymore opts for carbon fiber and has a wholly different personality. It's less monster truck than rally car, and what it loses in bump absorption compared to the Contra is gained in pop and versatility. We all agreed that Deviate struck gold on this one.

We also tried three takes on mullet setups, with the Commencal Meta SX, the Transition Patrol Carbon, and the Intense Tracer all providing vastly different rides from one another but with a small rear wheel in common. We'll chat about how those stack up against the dual 29" bikes, too.

And what of the classics? We also tried two carbon 29" enduro bikes without high pivots. While that description sounds pretty vanilla by today's standards, these two were anything but boring. The Fezzari La Sal Peak came with a splash of purple, an excellent spec, and maybe the most versatility of the bunch, while the Santa Cruz Megatower has gained frame storage box and an astronomical price tag to go along with it.

Each of these seven bikes brought its own strengths and weaknesses to the table, and we put them through the wringer with all the shuttle laps, massive pedal days, torrential rain, and delirious laughter we could handle.

Watch the roundtable video to hear more of our impressions from this group of heavy-hitters.


7 Enduro Bikes


Enduro bike Field Test
Contra MC
• Travel: 164mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels
• 63.5° head-tube angle
• 78° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 480mm (large)
• Weight: 37.2 lb / 16.8 kg
• $4,500 USD (frame, EXT shock)
REVIEW

Enduro bike Field Test
Deviate Claymore
• Travel: 165mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64.3° head-tube angle
• 78° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 490mm (large)
• Weight: 34.7 lb / 15.7 kg
• $3,822 USD (Frame, Fox shock)
REVIEW


Enduro bike Field Test
Intense Tracer S
• Travel: 170mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" front, 27.5" rear
• 64° head-tube angle
• 77.4° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (large)
• Weight: 35.7 lb / 16.2 kg
• $7,199 USD
REVIEW

Enduro bike Field Test
Commencal Meta SX
• Travel: 160mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" front, 27.5" rear
• 63.6° head-tube angle
• 78.1° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 481mm (large)
• Weight: 35.9 lb / 16.2 kg
• $5,800 USD
REVIEW


Enduro bike Field Test
Transition Patrol Carbon
• Travel: 160mm rear, 160mm front
• 29" front, 27.5" rear
• 63° head-tube angle
• 77.6° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 475mm (large)
• Weight: 33.6 lb / 15.2 kg
• $6,599 USD
REVIEW


Enduro bike Field Test
Fezzari La Sal Peak
• Travel: 170mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels
• 64° head-tube angle
• 77.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 485mm (large)
• Weight: 34.9 lb / 15.8 kg
• $8,200 USD
REVIEW


Enduro bike Field Test
Santa Cruz Megatower
• Travel: 165mm rear, 170mm front
• 29" wheels
• 63.5° head-tube angle
• 77.5° seat-tube angle
• Reach: 472mm (large)
• Weight: 34 lb / 15.4 kg
• $11,199 USD
REVIEW


Which Field Test bike would you most like to ride?




The 2022 Enduro Bike Field Test is presented by Rapha, POC, and Continental. Thanks for keeping us dressed, safe, and rolling rubber side down.



Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Field Test


Must Read This Week
[Updated with Overall] Final Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
124303 views
Qualifying Results from the Val di Sole DH World Cup 2022
97143 views
Review: Atherton AM.150.1
58960 views
Tech Randoms: Val di Sole World Cup DH 2022
56798 views
Field Test: Transition Patrol Carbon - The Party Machine
53268 views
Greg Minnaar Fractures 3 Vertebrae at the Val di Sole World Cup
53051 views
Win It Wednesday: Enter to Win A SRAM GX Eagle AXS Upgrade Kit
43085 views
French Politician & Retired Judoka Apologizes to World Champs Podium Athletes
39578 views

38 Comments

  • 41 1
 trying to find a girl who laughs at my jokes the way alicia laughs at kazimer
  • 20 0
 Would like to ride the Contra. But would rather own the Claymore.
  • 12 0
 And which would you kill?
  • 1 0
 @idecic: The Fezzari
  • 15 1
 Older I get, the more and more Climbing comes into play... None of these bikes are doing it for me sadly. Sucks getting old and realizing that bashing down tech chunk on a sled is going to be replaced with a more nimble, lighter bike with less travel that is easier to get up the hill...
  • 2 0
 Completely agree. I am 35 and still a regular top 10 kind of enduro racer but recently bought a megatower. Initially thought it was good, but the longer I've kept it the more I've realised it's just not nimble enough, nor is it a good climber. Considered going back to my ripmo for that best of both worlds, where I can really enjoy all day epics, and beast climbs better.
  • 9 0
 What? Cmon dude. Your are not that old. There are lots of riders in their 40s/50s riding bikes like these and sending it hard. Once you succumb to the age excuse, there is no turning back. Use it or lose it.
  • 5 0
 Even without being old... I'm realizing more and more how downhill speed is dependant on how much is left in the tank after climbing.
  • 7 0
 I own and love the la sal peak. But if I were to deviate, The claymore looks super cool.
  • 10 5
 Fezzari still sounds like a wish ferrari knock off. Like you've said ferrari in the most over the top, stereotypical, racist Italian accent.
  • 3 0
 i cooka the pizza
  • 3 0
 Great work guys, really enjoying the format! How did you get along with the Continental control tires in Bellingham, compared to something like a set of Assegai/DHRII? Have you had any issues? Would you run them on your personal bikes? I seem to recall @mikekazimer saying in one of the recent podcasts that they work well and Seb also reviewed and apparently liked them. So maybe this one's more of a question for @mattbeer and/or @alicialeggett.
  • 3 0
 for the frame only option bikes...rest of the build kits were done by PB or from bike company?
  • 6 1
 Those bikes were supplied as tested by the companies.
  • 2 0
 I ended up with the meta sx, no regrets, such a great bike for where i ride. The difference between it and my previous bike is rather shocking actually (older RM altitude).
  • 3 0
 How does the Ohlins fork compare to the rest?
  • 1 0
 Id love to know this as well. I just built a new megatower with the ohlins fork and I cant tell if i love it or hate it. Id love to hear the field testers opinions on the different forks
  • 1 0
 I've got Fox, RS, and Ohlins. Imo the Ohlins is step more refined than the others. It's way easier to set up, and the ride quality is better. There's just a smoothness to it I've never been able to get with the others.
  • 2 0
 Regarding the comment about the Intense and Fezzari being high energy; wouldn't increasing the rebound damping fix that?
  • 2 0
 The Claymore is super sexy just wish the stack was higher on the XL.
  • 1 0
 Always like to see how these compare against past winners, newest is not always better.
  • 2 0
 That Intense sure looks like a Santa Cruz
  • 1 0
 New 5010 inc, is it a mullet?
  • 1 0
 Almost there! Huck to flat tomorrow I hope
  • 10 11
 Sorry but 4500 for frame & shock? Not a penny pincher but this is nuts
  • 13 0
 Hand built, plus an EXT shock - looking for good value is missing the point of the Contra
  • 4 0
 At least it weighs a ton!
  • 1 1
 Inflation and electricity bills went up.
  • 1 2
 @acw13: um... most mtb frames in the world are hand built.
  • 2 0
 @bananowy: The comment obviously alluded to a small team as opposed to mass manufacturing. There’s a difference between a frame built by two sets of hands and a frame built by 25 sets of hands. Both hand built, but different levels of assembly attention.
  • 2 0
 @rarerider: A lot of bike for the money! literally
Below threshold threads are hidden





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.011457
Mobile Version of Website