Video: 7 Exercises To Stay Strong On The Bike Over Winter
Feb 9, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
These 7 simple exercises will help you stay strong over winter and ease that transition into spring riding. Join Christina Chappetta as she preps for Spring with the help of Katrina Strand.
Tutorials and Guides
Videos
Christina Chappetta
Katrina Strand
12 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
29
0
jmhills
(51 mins ago)
Videos are cool but can you also just pin a list of them as well? I realize you get revenue from the clicks but a list in addition would be cool for us that would prefer a quick read over a video
[Reply]
2
0
Frok
(45 mins ago)
Agree.
Also, you could have made it here, for the community
[Reply]
20
1
brianpark
Mod
Plus
(42 mins ago)
Fair, lots of people would rather read than watch, or want the words to follow along. I'll see if we can rework the script and drop it in the article for videos like this.
[Reply]
1
0
robokfc
(29 mins ago)
@brianpark
: You can also set up a playlist on youtube that'll play them back-to-back. Different strokes for different folks.
[Reply]
1
0
twozerosix
(22 mins ago)
Counterpoint: a list can't provide all of the little corrections or hop-ups that Strand is giving CC real time. It would be a really long transcript. But agree that watching the video and then having a 'homework' crib sheet to refer back to would be useful.
[Reply]
4
1
rickybobby18
(31 mins ago)
*laughs in coastal california*
*looks at mortgage bill and cries*
[Reply]
1
0
curtaincarot
(11 mins ago)
Please keep them coming! would love individual videos that run us through each drill, so we can do them while watching/listening.
[Reply]
2
1
txclg
(40 mins ago)
Winter in Texas is the riding season, it's the summer that I'm trying to stay indoor!
[Reply]
2
1
noplacelikeloam
(33 mins ago)
Awesome, keep it coming!
[Reply]
1
2
canor
(42 mins ago)
The wife prefers this kind of offseason preparation
[Reply]
3
5
konacrew
(40 mins ago)
Christina is a brick shit house, not only can she ride faster than me but bench more too!
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
11
Lukefuelex
(51 mins ago)
how bout ride your bike
[Reply]
