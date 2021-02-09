Video: 7 Exercises To Stay Strong On The Bike Over Winter

Feb 9, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


These 7 simple exercises will help you stay strong over winter and ease that transition into spring riding. Join Christina Chappetta as she preps for Spring with the help of Katrina Strand.





Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides Videos Christina Chappetta Katrina Strand


12 Comments

  • 29 0
 Videos are cool but can you also just pin a list of them as well? I realize you get revenue from the clicks but a list in addition would be cool for us that would prefer a quick read over a video
  • 2 0
 Agree.
Also, you could have made it here, for the community Wink
  • 20 1
 Fair, lots of people would rather read than watch, or want the words to follow along. I'll see if we can rework the script and drop it in the article for videos like this.
  • 1 0
 @brianpark: You can also set up a playlist on youtube that'll play them back-to-back. Different strokes for different folks.
  • 1 0
 Counterpoint: a list can't provide all of the little corrections or hop-ups that Strand is giving CC real time. It would be a really long transcript. But agree that watching the video and then having a 'homework' crib sheet to refer back to would be useful.
  • 4 1
 *laughs in coastal california*

*looks at mortgage bill and cries*
  • 1 0
 Please keep them coming! would love individual videos that run us through each drill, so we can do them while watching/listening.
  • 2 1
 Winter in Texas is the riding season, it's the summer that I'm trying to stay indoor!
  • 2 1
 Awesome, keep it coming!
  • 1 2
 The wife prefers this kind of offseason preparation
  • 3 5
 Christina is a brick shit house, not only can she ride faster than me but bench more too!
