Video: 7 More New Products - Sea Otter 2019

I took some heat for my use of a throttle-powered e-bike to get around the show yesterday
, but I think my back bore the brunt of the abuse when I had to carry it up a few flights of stairs. I'm not sure it was worth the burnouts, so today's tour was courtesy of an equally strange and strangely fun machine from ElliptiGo that has no seat and giant toe-strap pedals. Is it weird that I felt at home on it? We stopped in at HT to see their new pint-sized kids pedals, then rolled over to look at Factor Components' new hubs. Much shininess. Speaking of shiny metal, the guys from Pole traveled to Sea Otter from Finland with their new Stamina 140 that's glued
together instead of being bolted. Going from metal to carbon, both Race Face and FSA pulled out their new and very light cranks, and FSA was showing off their new Gradient carbon fiber handlebar, too.
RC spent the day getting sunburnt in search of new bike bits as well, with his finds including a very cool full-suspension kids rig
with geometry lifted from full-sized bikes, and Yeti's modified SB130 Lunch Ride model
. On the clothing and protection front, Sarah Moore tracked down a load of new helmets
and checked out Giro's new Renew Series of jerseys made from reclaimed nets and ocean debris
.
MENTIONS: @pinkbikeoriginals
15 Comments
Talking with some cops, Uber has cut down on DUIs significantly, mostly by being easier, more abundant, and cheaper than cabs were. E-bikes could do the same for getting more people on bikes and out of their cars. People got to get over the generalized E-bike hate. I get keeping them off most trails, but that thing was not a trail bike.
So the problem is very complex, and pseudo environmentalists, or stupid part of environmentalists see everything with electric motor (including rental motor powered push bikes) as a mean of saving the planet completely ignoring the fact that from eco perspective, an Ebike is a terrible alternative to the regular bike, while it is extremely rare that ebike becomes an alternative to a car
Post a Comment