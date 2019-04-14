VIDEOS

Video: 7 More New Products - Sea Otter 2019

Apr 14, 2019
by Pinkbike Originals  


I took some heat for my use of a throttle-powered e-bike to get around the show yesterday, but I think my back bore the brunt of the abuse when I had to carry it up a few flights of stairs. I'm not sure it was worth the burnouts, so today's tour was courtesy of an equally strange and strangely fun machine from ElliptiGo that has no seat and giant toe-strap pedals. Is it weird that I felt at home on it? We stopped in at HT to see their new pint-sized kids pedals, then rolled over to look at Factor Components' new hubs. Much shininess. Speaking of shiny metal, the guys from Pole traveled to Sea Otter from Finland with their new Stamina 140 that's glued together instead of being bolted. Going from metal to carbon, both Race Face and FSA pulled out their new and very light cranks, and FSA was showing off their new Gradient carbon fiber handlebar, too.

RC spent the day getting sunburnt in search of new bike bits as well, with his finds including a very cool full-suspension kids rig with geometry lifted from full-sized bikes, and Yeti's modified SB130 Lunch Ride model. On the clothing and protection front, Sarah Moore tracked down a load of new helmets and checked out Giro's new Renew Series of jerseys made from reclaimed nets and ocean debris.


  • + 7
 I think throttle E-bikes like that will be needed to get people out of their cars and help urban traffic. Get more people using the bike paths and lanes in a city, you have more people advocating for more paths and lanes and safe places to lock them up. People don’t like to show up sweaty for work, and they hate traffic and parking in a city. That kinda bike solves a lot of those issues.
Talking with some cops, Uber has cut down on DUIs significantly, mostly by being easier, more abundant, and cheaper than cabs were. E-bikes could do the same for getting more people on bikes and out of their cars. People got to get over the generalized E-bike hate. I get keeping them off most trails, but that thing was not a trail bike.
  • + 1
 throttle ebikes are motorcycles thats why pedal assist was created
  • + 1
 have an upvote. all in favor of different types of transportation in the city. Now, people got to get over the generalized idea that a different opinion is hate.
  • + 3
 @flogme: I would call them more of a scooter than a motorcycle. Still don’t get the hate if it’s not on mtb trails. Just throttle limit them, and I’m ok with them on bike paths if it’s one less car. Hell, I’d rather the out of shape crowd be on those traveling 15-20mph on the bike path than getting in the way at 5-10mph.
  • + 1
 I have no problem with the form of transportation you describe above; however, I view them as e-motorcycles. Like a Prius on two wheels. I’d love to have an electric beach cruiser so I could pull my kids in a chariot across town.
  • + 1
 @flogme: pedal assist is a electric moped. What do you think that thing attached to the crank or built in the rear hub is? Magic right! Keep drinking that Kool-Aid.
  • + 1
 I can speak from experience of Sweden, the Jesus country of environmentalism and I can tell you right away that the main issue is about the ownership, not that much about a particular mean of transport. Many cities in US are fkd, the urban sprawl is completely out of control. The distances between homes and work places are too big for Ebikes. Too many people live in privately owned houses, whereas in Europe blocks of flats are extremely common. This makes it impossible to create any good form of public transport. Weather and climate are a huge factor. No regular person (read no cycling enthusiast) in their right mind will spend 45-60 min a day, riding a bike in the rain and wind or in horrific heat. Then Ebikes require advanced cycling path infrastructure. Especially when various weird companies offer abominations closing you from rain and wind, and suddenly you have Renault Twizy kind of things riding on an ordinary path that has lane width of 3f-4ft. Cargo bikes and Foodora folks start to be really irritating and cyclists behave as saint cows. Then come insurance companies getting pissed off at the whole situation because whener a bike, or bike like thing smashes into a car, it’s car owners fault. And many cyclists are incredibly dumb, aside of being aholes.

So the problem is very complex, and pseudo environmentalists, or stupid part of environmentalists see everything with electric motor (including rental motor powered push bikes) as a mean of saving the planet completely ignoring the fact that from eco perspective, an Ebike is a terrible alternative to the regular bike, while it is extremely rare that ebike becomes an alternative to a car
  • + 1
 I have a Kona Minute cargo bike with a Lunacycle kit on it. It’s got a throttle and cadence sensing pedal assist and it’ll do a tire smoking burnout on pavement with that throttle and a little front brake application. It also hauls myself and a child size passenger on the back quite easily around town. It’s a fantastic tool for urban and suburban transport. Everyone that rides it comes back laughing and smiling. Call it whatever you want, motorbike, ebike, bike, it’s a really fun machine and a great way to get around.
  • + 1
 @WAKIdesigns: I'm sure it's complicated but this is a fair take. Thanks man.
  • + 1
 @Svinyard: we just got 3 different companies offering e-pushbike rental. You can pick them up and park anywhere you want. Just use a phone to read ID, press start and off you go. Press stop in the app to leave it. Advertised as "eco" mean of transport, said to decrease car traffic. Pure BS. Nothing more but an alternative to walking for lazy folks but most of all a form of entertainment. Some cargo bicycles get so big, that one may wonder whether in 5 years, you'll see minivan sized things allowed on cycling paths because they have bike pedals and cranks instead of accelerometer pedal...
  • + 2
 I don't care about the products (except for the Pole maybe), i just needed my daily dose of Levy.
  • + 1
 So, no Tippie taking a Tepui tour this time?
  • + 1
 I want a bike check on that Transition Patrol at Factor
  • - 1
 Second?
  • - 1
 First?

