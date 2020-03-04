Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: 7 New/Interesting MTB Products from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
Mar 4, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Crankworx isn't just about the racing. There's plenty of new tech on display here in Rotorua and we're here to bring you all the goods.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Jason Lucas
Crankworx
Crankworx Rotorua 2020
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Antidote Updates The Carbonjack - Bike Connection Winter 2020
49375 views
Review: Banshee Titan - A Friendly Beast of a Bike
47048 views
Round Up: 10 Canadian Manufacturers Making Exciting Stuff
46244 views
First Ride: Revel's Recyclable, American-made RW30 Fusion-Fiber Wheels
43184 views
New Products From Fox Racing, Leatt, Hope, & Nukeproof - Bike Connection Winter 2020
42119 views
Tech Randoms - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
38186 views
Final Results: Toa Enduro - Crankworx Rotorua 2020
35872 views
Video: 7 Enduro Bike Checks from Crankworx Rotorua 2020
34980 views
16 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
48
0
fuckingsteve
(53 mins ago)
Ugh, a videooooooo
[Reply]
15
0
mtbman1980
(47 mins ago)
Product shots should all be photo's no videos
[Reply]
22
1
jasonlucas
Mod
Plus
(43 mins ago)
If you don't like motion pictures then we have you covered with a photo article right here:
www.pinkbike.com/news/tech-randoms-crankworx-rotorua-2020.html
[Reply]
3
0
fracasnoxteam
(41 mins ago)
I never watch product video.
[Reply]
3
1
krankin
(25 mins ago)
Videos are always better than photos, especially if it's porn - bike porn I mean
[Reply]
1
0
fuckingsteve
(5 mins ago)
@jasonlucas
: Oh it's not obvious that these are the same things... and then why bother having two different articles?!
[Reply]
10
0
mark20040
(53 mins ago)
Prices for things are fuckin nuts
[Reply]
2
0
seismicninja
(48 mins ago)
Yup.
[Reply]
1
0
piggybladder
(4 mins ago)
+1 for the CK tl valves - I have them. The best valves for weight/strength. Personally, though, I stick with black plastic valve caps. The last thing I need is some ahole letting down my tyres and stealing the valves. But the nice thing is I can put a single CK valve cap on my keyring just in case.
[Reply]
2
0
armanianoxia
(21 mins ago)
omg why is this a video, and WHY WERE THOSE GUYS NOT WEARING KNEEPADS WHEN THEY WERE RACING THROUGH THE TRAILS!!!???!!?!?!!11/1/11111/??1
[Reply]
2
0
QuebecPoulin
(49 mins ago)
Look at all the things I don't need. Love it.
[Reply]
3
1
dubelyew
(26 mins ago)
MORE JASON AND CHRISTINA!
[Reply]
2
0
darren853
(24 mins ago)
Great work Jason and Christina!
[Reply]
1
0
CaseVentura
(31 mins ago)
I want that New Trek Optic!
[Reply]
2
2
ShredKC
(32 mins ago)
Can we stop with the damn videos
[Reply]
Below threshold threads are hidden
2
8
kingbike2
(48 mins ago)
First to post!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.008903
Mobile Version of Website
16 Comments
Post a Comment