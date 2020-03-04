Video: 7 New/Interesting MTB Products from Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 4, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Crankworx isn't just about the racing. There's plenty of new tech on display here in Rotorua and we're here to bring you all the goods.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Pinkbike Originals Christina Chappetta Jason Lucas Crankworx Crankworx Rotorua 2020


16 Comments

  • 48 0
 Ugh, a videooooooo
  • 15 0
 Product shots should all be photo's no videos
  • 22 1
 If you don't like motion pictures then we have you covered with a photo article right here: www.pinkbike.com/news/tech-randoms-crankworx-rotorua-2020.html Smile
  • 3 0
 I never watch product video.
  • 3 1
 Videos are always better than photos, especially if it's porn - bike porn I mean
  • 1 0
 @jasonlucas: Oh it's not obvious that these are the same things... and then why bother having two different articles?!
  • 10 0
 Prices for things are fuckin nuts
  • 2 0
 Yup.
  • 1 0
 +1 for the CK tl valves - I have them. The best valves for weight/strength. Personally, though, I stick with black plastic valve caps. The last thing I need is some ahole letting down my tyres and stealing the valves. But the nice thing is I can put a single CK valve cap on my keyring just in case.
  • 2 0
 omg why is this a video, and WHY WERE THOSE GUYS NOT WEARING KNEEPADS WHEN THEY WERE RACING THROUGH THE TRAILS!!!???!!?!?!!11/1/11111/??1
  • 2 0
 Look at all the things I don't need. Love it.
  • 3 1
 MORE JASON AND CHRISTINA!
  • 2 0
 Great work Jason and Christina!
  • 1 0
 I want that New Trek Optic!
  • 2 2
 Can we stop with the damn videos
Post a Comment



