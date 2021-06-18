Pinkbike.com
Video: 7 of the Best Slopestyle Runs from Crankworx Innsbruck
Jun 18, 2021
by
Ed Spratt
As Crankworx Innsbruck returns to our screens this week, we reflect on some of the best runs from the Austrian hillside since the dawn of the MTB festival in 2017. What did we miss?
—
Red Bull Bike
Racing and Events
Videos
Crankworx
Red Bull
Brett Rheeder
Dawid Godziek
Emil Johansson
Nicholi Rogatkin
Slopestyle
2 Comments
Score
Time
2
0
kona83coxy
(33 mins ago)
Can't watch video at work but I'm guessing it's awesome.
[Reply]
1
0
Jordmackay
(25 mins ago)
You can do a few things that allow you on blocked web pages at work. Have a look on YouTube. Takes 2 seconds
[Reply]
