Video: 7 Pro DH Bike Checks from Crankworx Innsbruck 2021

Jun 17, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


With Crankworx Innsbruck being right next to Leogang a lot of World Cup regulars made their way over for some extra time between the tape. Ben Cathro caught up with a few of the racers to get the lowdown on their bikes.





Posted In:
Reviews and Tech Videos Bike Checks Pinkbike Originals DH Bikes Ben Cathro Crankworx Innsbruck 2021


7 Comments

  • 17 0
 I thought it was made pretty clear that the PB audience doesn't want to sit through a video to get a look at some bike checks. Give us a series of still photos so it's easier to collect the drool.
  • 2 0
 Can't make that YouTube monetization with photos doh
  • 2 1
 porn is better when it’s moving and have sound.
  • 2 1
 They do look a bit like sessions ..
  • 2 0
 I'd say Penny Farthing's some of them!
  • 2 0
 ...Including the Trek
  • 1 0
 I would like to see "new" Glory

