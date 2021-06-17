Pinkbike.com
Video: 7 Pro DH Bike Checks from Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
Jun 17, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
With Crankworx Innsbruck being right next to Leogang a lot of World Cup regulars made their way over for some extra time between the tape. Ben Cathro caught up with a few of the racers to get the lowdown on their bikes.
Reviews and Tech
Videos
Bike Checks
Pinkbike Originals
DH Bikes
Ben Cathro
Crankworx Innsbruck 2021
7 Comments
Score
Time
17
0
seraph
(45 mins ago)
I thought it was made pretty clear that the PB audience doesn't want to sit through a video to get a look at some bike checks. Give us a series of still photos so it's easier to collect the drool.
[Reply]
2
0
Jackhowser
(28 mins ago)
Can't make that YouTube monetization with photos doh
[Reply]
2
1
jdeuce
(7 mins ago)
porn is better when it’s moving and have sound.
[Reply]
2
1
60ndown
(1 hours ago)
They do look a bit like sessions ..
[Reply]
2
0
MattP76
(44 mins ago)
I'd say Penny Farthing's some of them!
[Reply]
2
0
60ndown
(54 mins ago)
...Including the Trek
[Reply]
1
0
blacktea
(35 mins ago)
I would like to see "new" Glory
[Reply]
