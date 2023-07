What kind of downhill bike do the pro riders use to tame one of the world's gnarliest DH tracks? Henry catches up with 7 pro racers to check out their bike of choice.00:27 - Sam Blenkinsop's Crestline02:43 - Vali Hoell's Trek Session04:15 - Mick Hannah's Yeti Prototype06:36 - Eliot Jackson's Santa Cruz V1009:12 - Asa Vermette's Frameworks11:04 - Dante Silva's Canyon Sender12:32 - Matt Walker's Pivot Phoenix