Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
SHOP
Video: 7 Quickfire DH Bike Checks from Sun Peaks - Crankworx Summer Series
Aug 13, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
In between downhill practice runs, we flagged down some of the athletes to get a quick overview of their downhill rigs.
Posted In:
Videos
Bike Checks
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Update: A Better Look at Norco's New Long Travel Bike
97688 views
Field Test: Transition Spur - Made to Descend
59268 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 20 Custom Slopestyle Bikes?
58322 views
First Ride: 2021 Kona Honzo ESD Hardtail
54939 views
Schwalbe Announces 5 New Tire Casings & 2 New Tread Patterns
53582 views
First Ride: 2021 Canyon Sender CFR
48358 views
Field Test: Yeti SB115 - The One That Wants to Be a Trail Bike
43872 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Gives a Trail Bike Masterclass in 'Cascade'
43510 views
10 Comments
Score
Time
16
0
jlawie
(47 mins ago)
Final guest didn't say much.... But guess he's running Fox front and rear?
[Reply]
1
0
cwatt
(20 mins ago)
Looks like he had a Race Face.
[Reply]
4
0
betsie
(33 mins ago)
C'mon Casper, podium again please.
The lad is magic to watch.
Change rear tyre and puts a crushcore in and his bike is ready to rip. Legend (I know he only has 1 bike, but it looks like that is all he needs).
[Reply]
6
0
chrismac
(45 mins ago)
"Shi-maaah-no"
[Reply]
3
0
fantaman
(44 mins ago)
Mullet for the win
[Reply]
1
0
klunkykona
(17 mins ago)
That Kona has odd internal routing does it not?
Rear mech - up chainstay to down the seat tube? That can’t be right?
[Reply]
1
0
metsrangers35
(40 mins ago)
Epic Evo or Ranger today?!!!
[Reply]
1
0
HB208
(37 mins ago)
I sort of hate my Trek Fuel Ex, but the downhill bikes are hot fire.
[Reply]
1
0
BamaBiscuits
(32 mins ago)
Just out of curiosity, why do you hate it?
[Reply]
1
0
RCorlett
(11 mins ago)
I did a 3 day demo of one in Moab to try out a 29er trail bike and I really liked the bike. I was able to outride my friends on all the flowy trails and on Slickrock. If I lived out there or rode similar terrain I would own one.
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010386
Mobile Version of Website
10 Comments
The lad is magic to watch.
Change rear tyre and puts a crushcore in and his bike is ready to rip. Legend (I know he only has 1 bike, but it looks like that is all he needs).
Rear mech - up chainstay to down the seat tube? That can’t be right?
Post a Comment