Video: 7 Quickfire DH Bike Checks from Sun Peaks - Crankworx Summer Series

Aug 13, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  

In between downhill practice runs, we flagged down some of the athletes to get a quick overview of their downhill rigs.

Posted In:
Videos Bike Checks


Must Read This Week
Update: A Better Look at Norco's New Long Travel Bike
97688 views
Field Test: Transition Spur - Made to Descend
59268 views
Quiz: Can You Match the Riders to These 20 Custom Slopestyle Bikes?
58322 views
First Ride: 2021 Kona Honzo ESD Hardtail
54939 views
Schwalbe Announces 5 New Tire Casings & 2 New Tread Patterns
53582 views
First Ride: 2021 Canyon Sender CFR
48358 views
Field Test: Yeti SB115 - The One That Wants to Be a Trail Bike
43872 views
Must Watch: Brandon Semenuk Gives a Trail Bike Masterclass in 'Cascade'
43510 views

10 Comments

  • 16 0
 Final guest didn't say much.... But guess he's running Fox front and rear?
  • 1 0
 Looks like he had a Race Face.
  • 4 0
 C'mon Casper, podium again please.
The lad is magic to watch.
Change rear tyre and puts a crushcore in and his bike is ready to rip. Legend (I know he only has 1 bike, but it looks like that is all he needs).
  • 6 0
 "Shi-maaah-no"
  • 3 0
 Mullet for the win
  • 1 0
 That Kona has odd internal routing does it not?
Rear mech - up chainstay to down the seat tube? That can’t be right?
  • 1 0
 Epic Evo or Ranger today?!!!
  • 1 0
 I sort of hate my Trek Fuel Ex, but the downhill bikes are hot fire.
  • 1 0
 Just out of curiosity, why do you hate it?
  • 1 0
 I did a 3 day demo of one in Moab to try out a 29er trail bike and I really liked the bike. I was able to outride my friends on all the flowy trails and on Slickrock. If I lived out there or rode similar terrain I would own one.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.010386
Mobile Version of Website