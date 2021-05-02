Video: 7 Skills You Can Practice In A Parking Lot

May 2, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


We all have those friends that show up way too late for rides. Well, instead of sitting there doing nothing, why not work on some fundamental skills? Christina Chappetta and Tom Bradshaw are here to show you seven basic skills to work on while you wait in a parking lot.





18 Comments

  • 8 0
 7 skills that will leave me crippled in a parking lot before the actual ride even starts.
  • 2 0
 I can not stop laughing! Was thinking the same thing. Imagine your riding buddies arriving and finding you in puddle of blood, doh
  • 6 0
 Lol @ editor backpedaling
  • 2 0
 Embarrassingly, I wouldn't have gotten that without your comment. Clearly I need another coffee!
  • 2 0
 Ah, such a great video. I dedicate usually about 2 1-2 hour sessions per week to practice this stuff in a parking lot. So much you can do beyond just this video...Stoppies, endo 180s, manuals, side hops, variations of track stands (opposite foot forward, front wheel in both directions), wheelies...and more. Vastly improves your trail skills.
  • 1 0
 "front wheel in both directions"

I obviously need more coffee as my brain took at least 10 seconds to figure out what the difference was if you're bike was pointed to the left or to the right. Gotcha now, and yes, it is much harder when you turn away from your forward foot!
  • 1 0
 Great video (and funny, too)! My favorite parking lot maneuver is riding in tight circles / figures of 8. Helps with the low-speed stability and with leaning the bike over/angulation in sharp turns.
  • 2 0
 Europe’s wondering why the * you got your rear wheel break on you left hand lever..? That a party trick too?
  • 6 0
 If your rear wheel has a break, you should probably fix that.
  • 1 0
 Cause he's a Kiwi so they drive on the left. It's the same in the UK.

It's also makes more sense cause its the same as a motorbike (front brake on the left).
  • 1 0
 @tommy85: which one's the clutch on my enduro bike?

(and more inportantly where's the throttle?)
  • 1 0
 Riding bikes is supposed to be fun, screwing around in lots is part of it! I'd definitely add Bunny Hops on there too.
  • 1 0
 my wheelies always fall sideways after a few cranks, just want to be able to wheelie for days Frown
  • 1 0
 if you're not above paying for some help the Ryan Leech video series will get you there!
  • 1 0
 Highlight of my mountain biking life: Kirt Voreis yelling (good naturedly?) at me in WBP "No track stands on the trails!"
  • 1 0
 Nah, it only works when you have the newest TLD helmet and a pickup truck.
  • 1 0
 Christina are you sporting the Smith Shift Mags ? or still a Wildcat ?
  • 1 0
 My childhood life

Post a Comment



