Video: 7 Skills You Can Practice In A Parking Lot

We all have those friends that show up way too late for rides. Well, instead of sitting there doing nothing, why not work on some fundamental skills? Christina Chappetta and Tom Bradshaw are here to show you seven basic skills to work on while you wait in a parking lot.
18 Comments
I obviously need more coffee as my brain took at least 10 seconds to figure out what the difference was if you're bike was pointed to the left or to the right. Gotcha now, and yes, it is much harder when you turn away from your forward foot!
It's also makes more sense cause its the same as a motorbike (front brake on the left).
(and more inportantly where's the throttle?)
Post a Comment