Video: 7 Very Different Bike Dual Slalom Checks - Crankworx Summer Series

Jul 30, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Hardtail? Full suspension? 29er? 26er? Dual slalom bikes come in all shapes and sizes so we checked out a few unique rides while racers were practicing the course at the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series.





Posted In:
Racing and Events Videos Bas Van Steenbergen Christina Chappetta Jakob Jewett Mark Wallace Remi Gauvin Crankworx Crankworx Summer Series 2020 Dual Slalom


2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Miranda letting everybody know the little kid is always near the surface at 1:00. Soo funny
  • 3 3
 Photos and words please. Prefer reading over video.

