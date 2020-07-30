Pinkbike.com
Video: 7 Very Different Bike Dual Slalom Checks - Crankworx Summer Series
Jul 30, 2020
by
Pinkbike Originals
Hardtail? Full suspension? 29er? 26er? Dual slalom bikes come in all shapes and sizes so we checked out a few unique rides while racers were practicing the course at the CLIF Crankworx Summer Series.
Posted In:
Racing and Events
Videos
Bas Van Steenbergen
Christina Chappetta
Jakob Jewett
Mark Wallace
Remi Gauvin
Crankworx
Crankworx Summer Series 2020
Dual Slalom
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
fahrwerk
(5 mins ago)
Miranda letting everybody know the little kid is always near the surface at 1:00. Soo funny
[Reply]
3
3
stumpymidget
(9 mins ago)
Photos and words please. Prefer reading over video.
[Reply]
2 Comments
Post a Comment