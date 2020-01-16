Video: 7 Ways to Carry Tools on Your Bike Instead of Your Body

Jan 16, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


Yes, I know that there's nothing wrong with your backpack and that you're ready for anything, but there are all sorts of clever ways to ditch the bag without ditching the preparedness. For those times when you might not need that third jacket or espresso machine during your ride, moving the necessary supplies - tools, a tube and pump, candy, fireworks, etc - from your body to your bike can mean that you're more comfortable. Another upside: You'll forget the tools are even on your bike until you need them to save your ass.

Do you have a favorite way to carry tools on your bike, or maybe it'll be a cold day on hell before you give up your backpack? Do you want your tools to be hidden inside your handlebar, steerer tube, and wherever else, or do you reach for a roll of Gorilla Tape?

17 Comments

  • 3 0
 I like to put a spare tube, a tire lever and a pump in my water bottle.
It fits nice and (very) tight, looks better than strapping the tube to the frame.
I ride 90% bike park and don't need water with me (no backpack either), I can drink a the fountain/hose near the lifts.
I keep my multi tool in my pocket as it is nice to have on hand.
  • 1 0
 @pqbb be careful with multi tool in pocket, that can REALLY hurt when you wipe out and that tool lodges into your thigh...
  • 2 0
 Because a chain tool, a few levers along with a tube, some hex wrenches and a mini-pump take up so much pack space. Having it all attached to the frame does look more endure though.
  • 1 0
 A couple of bits strapped to the frame helps lighten the load but when you've still got wallet, car keys, phone, flapjack, small first aid kit etc. there's only so much you can stow/hide on your bike.

Generally I ride with the following rule;

Pack free local blatt.
Hip pack for lighter rides.
Back pack for longer, all-dayer type rides.

Horses for courses innit.
  • 2 0
 I like the idea of never forgetting tools - but i have multiple bikes so the rucksack is easier. And, you know, frames and bottle cages these days...
  • 1 0
 I agree. I got a $10 hip pack on Amazon and sewed some loops on it so it can hold a pump. It's very small but can carry a tube, C17 multi tool, 3-4 energy bars, my phone, some quick links, spare shifter cable, and a full size bottle. And all of those I can just leave in there permanently without having to worry about which bike I'm riding. If I'm going on a really long ride, I'll throw some Aquamira in there to purify water on the way so I don't have to carry so much. I still have a backpack for very long rides with no opportunity to fill up on water, but I find those are pretty rare.
  • 1 0
 Group Ride - don't repeat tools... 1 pump / mini-tool is more then enought.
tubes (tubolito type) can be place under the seat.
Stream Look... Fast Riding... Just need my Skinsuit!
  • 1 0
 I really get on with my All-In multitool. I even use it the workshop a lot just because it's always to hand. One of my motivations for going with Shimano over Sram on my newest bike was compatibility with the All-In.
  • 2 1
 Oh my gawd. I’ve been researching this for weeks now since I bought my Norco Optic and now you all went and did the leg work for me!!! Woot woot! Thanks Peanut Butter!!
  • 1 0
 Swat compartment or frame seat bags it is for me. You can actually fit stuff in there. I always like carrying food as well as tools haha. Food always helps.
  • 1 0
 That OneUp pump/tool is awesome if you like pump scratches on your frame. After a few months, the pump extends and flops around in rough terrain. No bueno.
  • 2 0
 Are you sure you put the gasket back in the right spot? I've been using the frame pump on my bike and I've never had it extend. If you have it on the downtube, put it valve side down, that probably helps some as well.

I've been super happy with the EDC tool/pump so far.
  • 2 0
 SWAT compartment and a SWAT bib. Can carry enough food, water, and tools for a full day ride.
  • 1 0
 Do the people fret frame grams cry when the read about other strapping tools to their bike?
  • 1 0
 By tire lever does he mean tire lever.
  • 1 0
 ….enduro
  • 1 0
 backpack for me ....

Post a Comment



