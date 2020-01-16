Video: 7 Ways to Carry Tools on Your Bike Instead of Your Body

Yes, I know that there's nothing wrong with your backpack and that you're ready for anything, but there are all sorts of clever ways to ditch the bag without ditching the preparedness. For those times when you might not need that third jacket or espresso machine during your ride, moving the necessary supplies - tools, a tube and pump, candy, fireworks, etc - from your body to your bike can mean that you're more comfortable. Another upside: You'll forget the tools are even on your bike until you need them to save your ass.Do you have a favorite way to carry tools on your bike, or maybe it'll be a cold day on hell before you give up your backpack? Do you want your tools to be hidden inside your handlebar, steerer tube, and wherever else, or do you reach for a roll of Gorilla Tape?