Video: 7 Years of Adventure with Tito Tomasi

LE SANG JAUNE - Merci Mavic Developer My first visit in Nepal, first episode of "The Quest". Photo Antonin Pergod 2015.

Shooting in the Alps for the XA range, I'm getting ready for the cold night up there, this is how we do catalogue! Photo Antonin Pergod 2016.

Dent de Crolles Photo Antonin Pergod 2016.

First trip in Ecuador, Quilotoa 2012.

Finish line. BC bike race, Whistler 2015.

Nepal, after a painting workshop in Tarkegian. Photo Antonin Pergod 2015.

New Zealand, awesome scree field ride. We camped the night before and hike for 10 hours on the next day. What a shooting! Photo Antonin Pergod 2016.

New Zealand, crossing river and getting lost. Photo Antonin Pergod 2016.

Kyrghiztan, Alakul lake in 2014. One gnarly trip, self shot and hard. Before "The Quest".

Mont Blanc, shooting the CrossRide range, before working on the mountain specific range. Photo Guillaume Collignon 2014.

New Zealand,Climbing to Mt Isthmus for the night. Photo Antonin Pergod 2016.

A wild night in New Zealand fo the second opus if "The Quest". Photo Antonin Pergod 2016.

Just like the trail in the mountains life is made of paths, decision and obstacle. And sometimes to build you need to destroy and step back. You need to realise and think. And sometimes it just doesn't work anymore.My partnership with Mavic started with a ride in the Alps. A long 5 days ride across the French Alps and some awesome meetings. During that trip in 2011, I met Michel and got introduced to more people from the bike industry. Michel works for Mavic and I liked to hang out with him in between the ride, sharing stories of trips and mountaineering. At this time Mavic was only about racing. And racing. But Michel liked my story and adventures, he decided to help me in my projects. Supporting me with wheels.On the next year, he gave me more wheels. And then some shoes and more. And one day Mavic decided to widen their world. They came to me to develop the mountain side of our sport, with product development and content creation. My mission was to inspire and help build the best products to achieve your goals!For the next 4 years, I was working a lot with the French brand and learning a lot. They offered me support I've never had before, allowing me to develop my project and go ahead of my idea. I came with the concept of my web series “The Quest” which saw a lot of destinations, situation and set up. A great time and a stroke of luck. But things change and everything is always moving. Mavic also changes and I'm looking in different directions. So we were not able to find a way to keep working together and after 7 years of riding on the iconic black and yellow wheels, the story has found an end.Thanks for the ride, for your trust and for the good memories.AlohaTitoPS: I still ride with Michel sometimes.All the episode from the Quest serie and more on www.titotomasi.fr