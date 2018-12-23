VIDEOS

Video: 7 Years of Adventure with Tito Tomasi

Dec 23, 2018
by Tito Tomasi  
Mavic Farewell

by TitoTomasi
Views: 168    Faves: 1    Comments: 0




LE SANG JAUNE - Merci Mavic
Developer
My first visit in Nepal, first episode of "The Quest". Photo Antonin Pergod 2015.

Just like the trail in the mountains life is made of paths, decision and obstacle. And sometimes to build you need to destroy and step back. You need to realise and think. And sometimes it just doesn't work anymore.

My partnership with Mavic started with a ride in the Alps. A long 5 days ride across the French Alps and some awesome meetings. During that trip in 2011, I met Michel and got introduced to more people from the bike industry. Michel works for Mavic and I liked to hang out with him in between the ride, sharing stories of trips and mountaineering. At this time Mavic was only about racing. And racing. But Michel liked my story and adventures, he decided to help me in my projects. Supporting me with wheels.

On the next year, he gave me more wheels. And then some shoes and more. And one day Mavic decided to widen their world. They came to me to develop the mountain side of our sport, with product development and content creation. My mission was to inspire and help build the best products to achieve your goals!

For the next 4 years, I was working a lot with the French brand and learning a lot. They offered me support I've never had before, allowing me to develop my project and go ahead of my idea. I came with the concept of my web series “The Quest” which saw a lot of destinations, situation and set up. A great time and a stroke of luck. But things change and everything is always moving. Mavic also changes and I'm looking in different directions. So we were not able to find a way to keep working together and after 7 years of riding on the iconic black and yellow wheels, the story has found an end.

Thanks for the ride, for your trust and for the good memories.

Aloha
Tito

PS: I still ride with Michel sometimes.

Shooting in the Alps for the XA range, I'm getting ready for the cold night up there, this is how we do catalogue! Photo Antonin Pergod 2016.

Dent de Crolles Photo Antonin Pergod 2016.

First trip in Ecuador, Quilotoa 2012.

Finish line. BC bike race, Whistler 2015.

Nepal, after a painting workshop in Tarkegian. Photo Antonin Pergod 2015.

New Zealand, awesome scree field ride. We camped the night before and hike for 10 hours on the next day. What a shooting! Photo Antonin Pergod 2016.

New Zealand, crossing river and getting lost. Photo Antonin Pergod 2016.

Kyrghiztan, Alakul lake in 2014. One gnarly trip, self shot and hard. Before "The Quest".

Mont Blanc, shooting the CrossRide range, before working on the mountain specific range. Photo Guillaume Collignon 2014.

New Zealand,Climbing to Mt Isthmus for the night. Photo Antonin Pergod 2016.

A wild night in New Zealand fo the second opus if "The Quest". Photo Antonin Pergod 2016.

All the episode from the Quest serie and more on www.titotomasi.fr

MENTIONS: @mavic / @RockyMountainBicycles / @CLIF / @foxfactory / @julbo


Must Read This Week
YT Officially Parts Ways With Aaron Gwin & Neko Mulally
61541 views
Field Test: Yeti SB130
59319 views
Chain Reaction Cycles Won't Sell You Shimano Parts if You're in North America
59047 views
Field Test: Pivot Firebird 29
47272 views
MUST WATCH: Kade Edwards & Kaos Seagrave Shut Whistler Down - Sound of Speed
45117 views
2018 Pinkbike Awards: Mountain Bike of the Year Winner
42244 views
Field Test: Scott Ransom
36758 views
Field Test: Trance vs Sensor vs Habit vs SB130
35761 views

0 Comments


Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2018. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.025118
Mobile Version of Website