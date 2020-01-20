Video: 72-Year-Old Great Grandmother Fights off Thief and Recovers Stolen Bike

Jan 19, 2020
by James Smurthwaite  

A 72-year-old woman from Barnsley, UK, was able to fight off a 23-year-old bike thief to recover the stolen bike of a 13-year-old boy.

The thief brought the bike into Mari Parker's antiques shop but she recognised it from a post on a Facebook page about stolen bikes in the local area. She asked the man to leave it with her and she would get her son to look at it. The thief was asking for £150 for Lapierre X-Control however, Mari had seen it was worth £1,200 according to the Facebook post.

When her son arrived, the pair refused to give it back to the thief who then left the shop. Mrs Parker and her son contacted the boy who had lost the bike to arrange its return, however when Mr Parker left the shop later that day, the thief returned to try and steal the bike back again.

He asked for a reward for the bike and when Mari refused, he reportedly said: 'I'm going to 'bleep bleep' take it back then." That's when the altercation in the above video took place. Mari grabbed onto the handlebars while the thief tried to wrestle it off her. She was rammed into a van and left aching and bloody but refused to let go and eventually the thief ran away, leaving the bike behind.

The shop where the incident took place.Photo: Google Maps.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Mari said: "A couple of customers came out to help but I was worried about what would happen with them so I told them to leave it to me and that they should call the police. But I refused to let go. I knew a young boy was coming back for his bike and I couldn't tell them we didn't have it."

The bike has now been returned to Luke Hodson, 13. His grandfather said: "He is over-the moon to get his bike back. It is his pride and joy. He rides it everywhere. I think Mari was wonderful, for a 72-year-old to do that is so heroic. They could have had a knife or even pushed her over. she is so brave. My admiration knows no bounds."

In a statement, South Yorkshire police said: "Police received a report about a suspected stolen bike being brought into the Barnsley Antiques Centre, Doncaster Road. The business owners, suspecting the bike was stolen property, kept the bike on the premises to return it to its rightful owner. It is reported that a man entered the shop to try and take the bike back, but was prevented from doing so.

"A 23-year-old Doncaster man was arrested in connection to this matter and interviewed by officers. The bike was returned to its rightful owner, who did not wish to pursue a prosecution."

30 Comments

  • 49 0
 Two urban professional men holding purses watch on as 72 year old Granny yells "Hold my beer. I got this"
  • 4 1
 that how far it gotten. Men being pushed to be "Fashionista's"....luckily most of uf like to play in the mud and dont worry about how they look...Also iam sure most of us would have asked the Granny to call the cops while we fight that lil Gangster Big Grin
  • 3 1
 Don't know what's worse, the lowlife trash fighting with an old lady or the two soyboys watching...
  • 2 0
 And the cops didn't do anything either... Grandma should have just whooped his ass too!
  • 1 0
 ..
  • 1 0
 @Arierep: hahhahahahhahah
  • 1 0
 Men are becoming women now..
  • 14 0
 I'm going to get my gran to stand guard in my garage 24/7 from now on.
  • 10 0
 Barnsley, where the women are tougher than the Wildlings in GOT
  • 9 1
 and apparently the men are cowardly quim hanging around with phones and purses on the side of the road
  • 7 0
 Looks like Phil Atwill!
  • 1 0
 Made me laugh!
  • 4 0
 Why is it that every time I hear about a bike theft I immediately think of the UK?
  • 1 0
 You should think of vancouver. Highest property crime in North America.
  • 2 0
 I sure hope this story goes viral and puts some pressure on the UK police to change their abysmal record when it comes to theft. Are police putting anyone in the UK in jail for theft?
  • 2 0
 The issue is not the actual police officers and their attitude to theft. PC's hate thieves and want nothing more than to be able to lock up scum like this. The problem is years and years of cuts to budgets and police numbers meaning that they don't have the resources to tackle bike theft properly.
Also, more and more of their time is being wasted with matters like online bullying/abuse etc.
  • 1 0
 Had a similar situation, long story short. I saw a bike that was blatantly stolen so posted on facebook if any one knew of a stolen P66. 30 mins later got a reply saying it could be this lads bike. I gave the address of where I saw this bike, turns out when police went to that address, the bloke with the bike had burgled that address. A few weeks later I saw the same bloke on the same bike, rang the police and the owner. They caught him red handed stealing parts from bikes in a lock up in a block of flats. I told the police that was the guy I saw going into the yard of the burgled house..... Police found other items from the garage he robbed where he got the bike.......... CPS let him off with no charges.........
  • 1 0
 firstly proof that not all heroes where capes, secondly having recently been the victim of bike theft myself wtf? Why wouldn't you prosecute??? 100% prosecute and hope that in some way it acts a deterrent for the little scumbag not to do it again!!!!
  • 4 0
 Well. I'll drink to that lady. Cheers and thanks.
  • 3 0
 Fckin asshole, i'd Beat the shit out if him
  • 2 0
 Hell yeah Lady. Those two guys were being weak ass bitches for a cool minute!
  • 1 0
 Thumbnail made it look he was going to swing on granny.... I was REALLY hoping he was going to get his if that was the case.
  • 1 0
 Grandmas: feeding families and fighting baddies since FOREVER.

that lady's badass
  • 1 0
 They arrested the man, but let him go with NO charges. tf
  • 1 0
 typical in the UK, unless you're caught red handed you can get away with anything that can't be proved. See my comment below
  • 1 0
 @nojzilla: Was he not caught red-handed assaulting a 72 year old woman?
  • 2 0
 Super Gran
  • 1 0
 Release the name of the 23 year old thief.
  • 1 0
 Don Cherry, leave that body ! Wink
  • 1 0
 who pinched gran's eyebrows? mystery...

Post a Comment



