Video: 72-Year-Old Great Grandmother Fights off Thief and Recovers Stolen Bike

A 72-year-old woman from Barnsley, UK, was able to fight off a 23-year-old bike thief to recover the stolen bike of a 13-year-old boy.
The thief brought the bike into Mari Parker's antiques shop but she recognised it from a post on a Facebook page about stolen bikes in the local area. She asked the man to leave it with her and she would get her son to look at it. The thief was asking for £150 for Lapierre X-Control however, Mari had seen it was worth £1,200 according to the Facebook post.
When her son arrived, the pair refused to give it back to the thief who then left the shop. Mrs Parker and her son contacted the boy who had lost the bike to arrange its return, however when Mr Parker left the shop later that day, the thief returned to try and steal the bike back again.
He asked for a reward for the bike and when Mari refused, he reportedly said: 'I'm going to 'bleep bleep' take it back then." That's when the altercation in the above video took place. Mari grabbed onto the handlebars while the thief tried to wrestle it off her. She was rammed into a van and left aching and bloody but refused to let go and eventually the thief ran away, leaving the bike behind.
Speaking to the Daily Mail
, Mari said: "A couple of customers came out to help but I was worried about what would happen with them so I told them to leave it to me and that they should call the police. But I refused to let go. I knew a young boy was coming back for his bike and I couldn't tell them we didn't have it."
The bike has now been returned to Luke Hodson, 13. His grandfather said: "He is over-the moon to get his bike back. It is his pride and joy. He rides it everywhere. I think Mari was wonderful, for a 72-year-old to do that is so heroic. They could have had a knife or even pushed her over. she is so brave. My admiration knows no bounds."
In a statement, South Yorkshire police said: "Police received a report about a suspected stolen bike being brought into the Barnsley Antiques Centre, Doncaster Road. The business owners, suspecting the bike was stolen property, kept the bike on the premises to return it to its rightful owner. It is reported that a man entered the shop to try and take the bike back, but was prevented from doing so.
"A 23-year-old Doncaster man was arrested in connection to this matter and interviewed by officers. The bike was returned to its rightful owner, who did not wish to pursue a prosecution."
