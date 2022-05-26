Video: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Rides with Remy Metailler

A few months ago, I was told about a 73-year-old woman who rides black and double blacks trails about a year ago by a friend and then saw as most of you the Patagonia mini-documentary. A few days later, I bumped into Betty Birrel randomly in a restaurant in Squamish and asked her about doing a trail preview.
We headed to Cypress Mountain and rode one of her favourite lap, Fifth Horseman.
Over the years, I've been lucky to ride with some incredibly talented people, but this day with Betty was something special.
Follow Betty and I on social media @bbbirrel @remymetailler
