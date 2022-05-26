Video: 73-Year-Old North Shore Betty Rides with Remy Metailler

May 26, 2022
by Rémy Métailler  

A few months ago, I was told about a 73-year-old woman who rides black and double blacks trails about a year ago by a friend and then saw as most of you the Patagonia mini-documentary. A few days later, I bumped into Betty Birrel randomly in a restaurant in Squamish and asked her about doing a trail preview.

We headed to Cypress Mountain and rode one of her favourite lap, Fifth Horseman.

Over the years, I've been lucky to ride with some incredibly talented people, but this day with Betty was something special.

Follow Betty and I on social media @bbbirrel @remymetailler




Posted In:
Videos Remy Metailler


Must Read This Week
Final Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
137490 views
Qualifying Results from the Fort William DH World Cup 2022
121895 views
Tech Randoms: Prototype Drivetrain Parts, Tires & More - Fort William DH World Cup 2022
51804 views
Timed Training Results: Fort William DH World Cup 2022
45972 views
32 Bikes Bottomed Out at the Fort William DH World Cup
41868 views
Video: Danny McAtee Hits Brage Vestavik's 47-Foot Rampage Drop
40086 views
Opening Day Survey 2022: What People Are Riding at the Whistler Bike Park
39809 views
Opinion: When It Comes To Suspension, Don't Forget The Basics
37410 views

4 Comments

  • 6 0
 Oh, good, I’ve got time to learn proper riding techniques. No need to rush.
  • 3 0
 Immediately sent this to forty year old friends who won’t stop complaining
  • 2 0
 She is incredible. I aspire to ride like her when I'll be her age. Goals!
  • 1 0
 Thank you Remy. Betty is an inspiration to us all!





Copyright © 2000 - 2022. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.011420
Mobile Version of Website