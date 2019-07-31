Video: The 77designz Bike - From Prototype to Product

Words: 77designz
It all started with a passion project of our mother company 77designz. We wanted to build an enduro bike that delivers uncompromised performance. No market studies, no marketing bull shit, only serious engineering straight to the point of making the fastest enduro bike we can imagine.
The goal was to design an enduro race bike that climbs like an all-mountain bike(high anti-squat, steep seat tube angle) but descends like a downhill bike (rearward travel, no pedal kickback, long and slack, low BB). In order to achieve the highest performance, we knew that we need to go down the high pivot point road. There was one thing bothering us with that and it was the high anti-rise that usually comes along with high pivot point bikes.
We wanted a bike that conserves the geometry and offers enough traction under braking and also has massive support under pedaling but no pedal kickback. As soon as we figured how we had to design the kinematics in order to keep the anti-rise low (80%) we were ready to get the party started.
We designed with the rule of simplicity in mind. Straight lines no unnecessary weight or shape. We believe round and straight tubes still do the best job in terms of stiffness too weight ratios and also they hold strong against impacts.
Testing the first prototype in Squamish / BC
After one year on the prototypes and many exited people who tried the bike, we decided to improve the design towards a production-ready product and go the route of becoming a bike brand. The name we choose, 'KAVENZ' originates from the German word Kaventsmann which means 'Monster Wave' or strong and reliable person in our local slang (Masemate). As we are proudly going to weld the frame with bespoke geometry options in Germany, we found that the name suits us well.Assembly:
The bearings are oversized and secured with retaining rings.
The idler pulley is where the magic happens.
Super clean yoke with almost no surface for the mud to stick.
Simpicity at it´s best - KAVENZ VHP 16
We are not ready to launch yet as there are still some steps to take. We have a lab test where we want to achieve Category 5 (DH Level) certification and some tuning camps so we can deliver the frame with perfectly tuned suspension. If things go smooth, we plan to accept orders in autumn and deliver the first frames in early spring (first come first serve). For us as a small brand, this is a big step up of our game so every step has to be taken carefully in order to deliver a perfect product on time. We also take encouragement from all of your positive comments here. Thanks for your love, it definitely keeps us going and is what pushed us to become a bike brand.
