Video: The 77designz Bike - From Prototype to Product

Jul 31, 2019
by Giacomo Großehagenbrock  

Words: 77designz


It all started with a passion project of our mother company 77designz. We wanted to build an enduro bike that delivers uncompromised performance. No market studies, no marketing bull shit, only serious engineering straight to the point of making the fastest enduro bike we can imagine.

The goal was to design an enduro race bike that climbs like an all-mountain bike(high anti-squat, steep seat tube angle) but descends like a downhill bike (rearward travel, no pedal kickback, long and slack, low BB). In order to achieve the highest performance, we knew that we need to go down the high pivot point road. There was one thing bothering us with that and it was the high anti-rise that usually comes along with high pivot point bikes.

We wanted a bike that conserves the geometry and offers enough traction under braking and also has massive support under pedaling but no pedal kickback. As soon as we figured how we had to design the kinematics in order to keep the anti-rise low (80%) we were ready to get the party started.

For a little more on the backstory, check out our first three articles on developing, manufacturing, and testing the bike up to this point.

The Kavenz VHP16

We designed with the rule of simplicity in mind. Straight lines no unnecessary weight or shape. We believe round and straight tubes still do the best job in terms of stiffness too weight ratios and also they hold strong against impacts.

Testing the first prototype in Squamish / BC

After one year on the prototypes and many exited people who tried the bike, we decided to improve the design towards a production-ready product and go the route of becoming a bike brand. The name we choose, 'KAVENZ' originates from the German word Kaventsmann which means 'Monster Wave' or strong and reliable person in our local slang (Masemate). As we are proudly going to weld the frame with bespoke geometry options in Germany, we found that the name suits us well.

Assembly:

The bearings are oversized and secured with retaining rings.


The idler pulley is where the magic happens.

Super clean yoke with almost no surface for the mud to stick.

Simpicity at it´s best - KAVENZ VHP 16

We are not ready to launch yet as there are still some steps to take. We have a lab test where we want to achieve Category 5 (DH Level) certification and some tuning camps so we can deliver the frame with perfectly tuned suspension. If things go smooth, we plan to accept orders in autumn and deliver the first frames in early spring (first come first serve). For us as a small brand, this is a big step up of our game so every step has to be taken carefully in order to deliver a perfect product on time. We also take encouragement from all of your positive comments here. Thanks for your love, it definitely keeps us going and is what pushed us to become a bike brand.

@Giacomo77


Posted In:
Stories Videos 77designs Reader Stories


45 Comments

  • + 13
 This is super exciting! Looking forward to Pinkbike's First Ride Smile
  • + 10
 Thanks, once we are production ready we will offer it to the pinkbike crew!
  • + 1
 @Giacomo77: offer really? Big Grin
  • + 1
 Super exiting*
  • + 2
 @TrevZ: not really, no.
  • + 1
 @Giacomo77: well done
  • + 1
 @jlague: thanks
  • + 6
 I like it. But...marketing it as non marketing bullshit, is still, well, marketing bullshit, and that's just bullshit marketing.
  • + 12
 Made me smile, of course it is marketing but is a transparent documentary about a development process marketiing BS?
  • + 4
 Marketing (+1) as non-marketing (-1) is still marketing (+1) which is BS (-2) marketing (+1).

Final tally = 0 marketing points. You're in the clear, 77!
  • + 1
 @MTBrent:

Agreed I found my mistake

What I wanted to say in the article is = No Marketing BS Kinematic which looks new but has nothing new to offer, and it´s only purpose is to sell the bikes easier to the customer because of its unique selling point which does not make it a better bike.
  • + 5
 Gunmetal grey + orange spring = take my money
  • + 1
 It's a beauty!
  • + 2
 I like the idea and design, but you better be fast or the high-pivot hype will be ovr before you hit production and we have "the next new thing" that is 24% better than everything we had before Smile
  • + 2
 If you’re serious about simplicity ditch the internal cable routing. It definitely creates totally unnecessary complication.
  • + 1
 Love the design. Would it be much more difficult production or something else wise to make the headtube wide and use different headset chips for different reach options? A la propain?
  • + 3
 Next - Learn how not to get Sick.
  • + 1
 @Giacomo77 everything is looking great at this point. I’m curious to see the solution developed for the brake caliper mount.
  • + 1
 Thanks, there is nothing special with the rear brake mount it´s an old fashioned IS2000.
  • + 3
 looks awesome. i love seeing new bikes in alloy.
  • + 2
 Is that bike come with shtrudel?
  • + 1
 i always thought it's " Karl-Jensmann" you should rename the brand to Karl Jens please.
  • + 1
 Looks fantastic. Congratulations guys. Are these going to be super expensive? Or are you looking to to ne a value optuon?
  • + 2
 Going to play in the high end, custom geo, made in Germany and small boutique bike brand game.
  • + 1
 I love the look of round tubes. So nice and clean looking. Though I am not the biggest fan of the high pivot..
  • + 1
 You have to ride it to love it.
  • + 1
 Also love the straight down tube. No need for that bend to catch every rock/log strike
  • + 1
 Probably the price is around 8-9k
  • + 1
 Looks like a cool frame, be great to see how it performs
  • + 2
 10/10 would ride!
  • + 1
 Wondering why you haven't put 4 bearings at the main pivot too?
  • - 1
 Here’s some ‘marketing bs’ - try to avoid ending the word ‘design’ with a ‘Z’, makes you look like you are 12 years old.
  • + 2
 Well I was 18 when I created the brand ;-P
  • + 1
 It looks good but how does it ride?
  • + 2
 Amaaaazing
  • + 0
 @Giacomo77: I'm 30 minutes from pisgah, send me an xl and I'll let u know
  • + 1
 Beautiful!
  • + 1
 ALU aint dead!
  • + 1
 Want!!
  • + 1
 Geile Sache!
  • - 3
 Catchy name, Kavenz VHP 16... Also, it looks like a Session. So there
  • + 8
 Yes if you squint your left eye and poke yourself in the right eye it looks like a session.
  • + 1
 @fatduke: thanks made my day
Below threshold threads are hidden

