Video: 77Designz's Frame Reaches Completion in the Final Episodes of 'We Develop a Bike Frame'

We are thrilled to announce that with this final article of "We Develop a Bike Frame" the Kavenz VHP16 is finally available for preorder.

The Head Tube area is finally strong enough to withstand even the toughest riding for many years.

We where all relieved after the Kavenz VHP16 passed the statical destruction test at EFBE.

Kavenz VHP16 Frame Assembly:

Assembling happens in house with great attention to all details

Marvin from Marv´s Bikeshop is our freelance Bike Mechanic

Enjoy a few of our favorite frames of the BETA BATCH:

How about Raspberry Red Powder Coated

Raw Aluminium will be an option too, this is our longest frame with 540mm Reach.

Sandblasted, chemically polished and Black Anodized makes the finest finish we can think of.