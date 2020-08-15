Video: 77Designz's Frame Reaches Completion in the Final Episodes of 'We Develop a Bike Frame'

Aug 15, 2020
by Giacomo Großehagenbrock  
(As always we have added subtitles for our international audience)

It's three years ago when Giacomo developed the kinematics for the Kavenz VHP16 during his stay in Vancouver BC. Our YouTube documentation "We Develop a Bike Frame" has 26 episodes by now, and we inspired people all over the world to follow our path and start building their bike frames. If you have followed our journey from the beginning, you know that this was not an easy path, and we sort of kept failing our way to success. What we learned is that it's all comes down to how determined you are about your goals and that failure is nothing but another lesson learned and another improvement to the final product.

Mistakes and fallbacks are as much a part of product development as the glorious moments where you or your test riders end up on a podium on the bike you designed. Nothing beats that feeling.

We are thrilled to announce that with this final article of "We Develop a Bike Frame" the Kavenz VHP16 is finally available for preorder.

We are confident that we go to market with a "ready to shred" product that can make you faster and is reliable enough to be taken out for the big stuff for many years. That's why we will open up for preorders very soon on 77-store.com. The frames will be tailor-made and the first batch is scheduled for delivery in January/February 2020 and limited to 50 frames. All the new market-ready frames will receive further improvements to clear them for DH level riding (ASTM Cat. 5) with our partner Test Lab EFBE.

The Head Tube area is finally strong enough to withstand even the toughest riding for many years.

We where all relieved after the Kavenz VHP16 passed the statical destruction test at EFBE.

Kavenz VHP16 Frame Assembly:

As we manufacture our frames in Germany, we do also assemble them in House. Watch Marvin from Marv's Bikeshop doing his job, the high tolerances we apply make the assembling process smooth and easy.


Assembling happens in house with great attention to all details

Marvin from Marv´s Bikeshop is our freelance Bike Mechanic

Enjoy a few of our favorite frames of the BETA BATCH:

How about Raspberry Red Powder Coated

Raw Aluminium will be an option too, this is our longest frame with 540mm Reach.


Sandblasted, chemically polished and Black Anodized makes the finest finish we can think of.

Learn more about the project and sign up for our Newsletter on kavenz.com

If you need more information about the project you can read the previous articles right here on Pinkbike:

Developing-a-bike-frame-enduro
Designing-and-manufacturing-a-bike-frame
video-building-and-testing-a-prototype-long-travel-29er
77designz-takes-their-prototype-to-the-lab-for-fatigue-and-load-tests
More-prototype-failures-in-another-episode-of-we-develop-a-bike-frame

9 Comments

  • 6 0
 That sandblasted and chemically polished black ano gives off a very attractive satin sheen. Congrats on making it this far. It has been fascinating following along.
  • 1 0
 "What we learned is that it's all comes down to how determined you are about your goals and that failure is nothing but another lesson learned and another improvement to the final product.
Mistakes and fallbacks are as much a part of product development as the glorious moments where you or your test riders end up on a podium on the bike you designed. Nothing beats that feeling."E

As a product manager I can't stress enough that if this isn't the attitude that you have, you will not be successful. There are so many challenges and setbacks during development of a new product that you (and your team!) need thick skin and the ability to push through in order to succeed.
  • 2 0
 Pinkbike, please get your hands on one of these. Also, it was great to watch all the transparency during development. Big props to anyone who makes his own bike.
  • 2 1
 That's actually sick! Will it go to production?
  • 1 0
 Watch the video?
  • 1 0
 This doesn't look like the grim donut...
  • 1 0
 No but way better
  • 1 0
 What's the purpose of the idler pulley?
  • 1 0
 I love its beautiful red color

Post a Comment



