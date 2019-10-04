Video: 77designz Goes Back to the Drawing Board After Their Prototype Bike Fails Lab Testing

In the previous episode of "WE DEVELOP A BIKE FRAME"
we were at the EFBE lab, where we learned that our chain stays are unfortunately not durable enough yet. As life plays, when it gets hard, it gets pretty damn hard. And so for us, within the same week, we received a friendly email informing us that our design would infringe an existing patent.
Of course, the week was over, but instead of giving up, we just looked at the whole design again. Both of us had carried the idea that we could have been even bolder when designing the anti-squat. So we took this as a chance, remodeled the yoke and relocated the idler pulley. In this video, Giacomo takes you to his local trails to verify the more aggressive anti-squat setting. During the first ride, he can already prove that the bike potentially will become faster. Like Confucius said: "An inconvenience is an unrecognized opportunity."
Let's explain you the changes:
Giacomo trying to verify the kinematic modifications via STRAVA
The Idler Pulley will be mounted onto the Main Pivot now. This adjustment will improve the kinematics massively and allow us to move on without patent issues, at least as far as we know.
The new position of the Idler Pulley maximizes Anti-Squat (Green Graph). Bikes with High Pivot Points naturally offer excellent support under pedaling without the downside of pedal kickback when using an idler pulley to reroute the chain. But we went a bit further and optimized the Anti Squat throughout the gears and travel to achieve what we believe is perfection. Plenty of support when climbing but no Pedal-Kickback in DH gears! Aha, the 4-Bar XYZ bike we use for comparison is the top model of a big bike brand from Switzerland, which we consider one of the best you can buy.
What happens next?
High Pivot Bikes don´t need as much Pedal-Kickback, so the Pedal-Kickback remains very low in comparison to traditional bikes. You can not recognize the Pedal-Kickback in Medium and DH Gears. Most important is what happens after the SAG Zone, and our Graph remains almost vertical from here. We achieve this through the dropping Anti-Squat curve. We did not want to throw to many graphics on you. But if you need to know it: 34/10 results in -2° Pedal Kick-Back, that means total freedom for your rear suspension. 34/50 results in 19° Pedal Kick-Back and 140% Anti-Squat in SAG Zone; this makes the Kavenz feel like an XC Bike.
In real-time we are already welding the chainstays, and if all goes smoothly from here, we will knock the doors of EFBE again in a few weeks.
In case of success, we expect to be ready to accept first orders in early November and deliver the first frames in early spring 2020.
If the nerd talk is not yours, watch this:
The frame builder Ingo welding the redesigned Chainstays
We also created a website where we gather all of the information about the bike frame and the project. If you are in the game for a faster bike -> https://vhp16.kavenz.de/landing-page
This is just what you want to see from a small company developing a frame, not just a pretty CAD picture, some colourful T-Shirts and a crowd-fund before one has ever been made or had any testing done in the slightest.
Interesting that there was a patent on the idler - was it on the idler position alone?
Please...
