Video: 77designz Goes Back to the Drawing Board After Their Prototype Bike Fails Lab Testing

Giacomo trying to verify the kinematic modifications via STRAVA

Let's explain you the changes:

The Idler Pulley will be mounted onto the Main Pivot now. This adjustment will improve the kinematics massively and allow us to move on without patent issues, at least as far as we know.

The new position of the Idler Pulley maximizes Anti-Squat (Green Graph). Bikes with High Pivot Points naturally offer excellent support under pedaling without the downside of pedal kickback when using an idler pulley to reroute the chain. But we went a bit further and optimized the Anti Squat throughout the gears and travel to achieve what we believe is perfection. Plenty of support when climbing but no Pedal-Kickback in DH gears! Aha, the 4-Bar XYZ bike we use for comparison is the top model of a big bike brand from Switzerland, which we consider one of the best you can buy.

High Pivot Bikes don´t need as much Pedal-Kickback, so the Pedal-Kickback remains very low in comparison to traditional bikes. You can not recognize the Pedal-Kickback in Medium and DH Gears. Most important is what happens after the SAG Zone, and our Graph remains almost vertical from here. We achieve this through the dropping Anti-Squat curve. We did not want to throw to many graphics on you. But if you need to know it: 34/10 results in -2° Pedal Kick-Back, that means total freedom for your rear suspension. 34/50 results in 19° Pedal Kick-Back and 140% Anti-Squat in SAG Zone; this makes the Kavenz feel like an XC Bike.

What happens next?

The frame builder Ingo welding the redesigned Chainstays

If the nerd talk is not yours, watch this: