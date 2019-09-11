Video: 77designz Takes their Prototype to the Lab for Fatigue & Load Tests

S2:E5 Bike Check

What does the test result mean for the timeline?

In this episode we develop a bike frame, Giacomo from 77designz takes you to the EFBE lab in Waltrop. The task of EFBE is to carry out fatigue tests and thus to contribute to product safety. EFBE simulates the entire life of a bicycle frame in a very short time introducing lots of load cases and cycles into the frame.We decided to have the Kavenz VHP16 tested on downhill level as we don´t see a clear difference between Downhill and Enduro Racing any longer. Enduro Racing became crazy hard and comes naturally with more mistakes as the rider can't memorize all of the details of the track.The test consists of 8 test rigs and complies with ASTMF2043 category 5:1. Pedalling Forces (Fatigue)2. Saddle load (fatigue)3. Bump and Brake Load (fatigue)4. Rear Disc Brake Load (fatigue)5. Rear Axle Load (fatigue)6. Lateral Rear Wheel Loads (fatigue)7. One Sided Pedal Load (Static)8. Jump / Drop (Static)The reference test: EFBE TRI-TEST®Our EFBE TRI-TEST® is the reference in bicycle testing, and goes far beyond the tests prescribed in the existing standards. Each test program is built from the three modules fatigue tests, maximum load tests and overload test in various load cases, all of which together replicate the stresses of a whole bicycle life. A frame must undergo a minimum of five and up to eight different test stages, in order to be awarded the EFBE TRI-TEST® seal.-Website EFBE-The EFBE team is doing an extremely important job. Because they ensure every day that products are getting better and the risk for the user gets minimized. Unfortunately, we did not manage to pass all the exams with our Kavenz frame at the first attempt. Despite the initial disappointment, we are grateful that there are instances like EFBE that strive for product safety. In the long term, they help us to bring a reliable product to the market. This benefits our future customers and us as a business, as failures in the field are not only expensive but also dangerous. So we clearly see it as a chance for further improvements of our product before market launch.After the video was finished, we continued the test with a second chainstay. Here we were able to pass a few tests and gather more important information. Now we bundle these findings and work with high pressure on the V3 of the Kavenz VHP16 which will then hopefully pass all the stages of the test.Here is a Bike Check video from the Megavalanche in Alpe d'Huez where Giacomo finished second in the Challenger class. Of course, the good result clearly confirms for us that we are on the right path.This throws us back by about 2 months, but we are currently still positive that we can finish testing by the end of October. If that works, we are planning to accept orders from November and deliver the first frames right on time for the start of the next season.