Video: 7mesh Announces Support for Up & Coming Enduro Racers Through Blueprint Athlete Development

We’re very happy to be working with Blueprint Athlete Development this season. Joel has an amazing track record of producing top athletes in several disciplines and is an incredible athlete himself. Together with Wei Tien, Max, and Colby, Blueprint has a great line-up of riders all located close to the 7mesh home office in Squamish, BC. We look forward to supporting and seeing Blueprint succeed in 2022 and beyond. — Adam Greene, 7mesh VP of Marketing

Based in our Squamish home, Blueprint Athlete Development founder Joel Harwood has crossed paths with the 7mesh team endless times. So, it’s with an extra dose of hometown pride that we can announce a multi-year agreement to outfit the 2022 Blueprint Athlete Development team. Sit back and enjoy some ripping from three riders you will want to keep on your radar.Joel Harwood has built a sterling reputation for his holistic, cross-disciplinary approach to coaching and athlete development which includes skill development, injury prevention, strength training, conditioning, nutrition, and sport psychology. Current and past Blueprint athletes include Remi Gauvin, Kasper Woolley, and Finn Iles.Alongside an extensive schedule of sessions, camps, and one-on-one coaching, Blueprint Athlete Development also invites promising junior age riders to be part of their Development Team. This year’s team features three hard-charging BC riders: Whistler’s Wei Tien Ho, Kelowna’s Max Halchuk, and North Vancouver's Colby Pringle.With their skills, speed, and commitment to the sport Joel thinks these three riders can become some of the next big names in mountain biking. A full 2022 season spent competing in BC Cups, Canadian Enduros, EWS and DH World Cups will give them the chance to further develop their riding as they take on the best racers at every level.Living and training in British Columbia means being outside in everything from Pacific storms to baking heat, and we are equipping the riders with everything they need, from full waterproof protection to lightweight summer coverage, so that they are always comfortable, regardless of how hard they’re pushing.Visit blueprintathletedevelopment.com to learn more about these programs and visit www.7mesh.com to see the full collection of riding tools.