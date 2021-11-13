Video: 8 Days of Digging & Riding In The Desert for Rampage 2021

Nov 13, 2021
by Caleb Ely  

A long week for both diggers, riders, and media team. The vibes were high and everyone threw down. This is Rampage 2021.

Posted In:
Videos Red Bull Rampage 2021


1 Comment

  • 1 0
 nice; some great shots.

and that fronty, man. wild

