Video: 8 Freeride Bike Checks from Freeride Fiesta
Feb 5, 2021
Pinkbike Originals
Big jumps and drops require big bikes. Take a look at some of the freeride rigs from the Freeride Fiesta.
Posted In:
Reviews and Tech
Videos
Bike Checks
DH Bikes
Freeride Fiesta
28 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
45
0
T4THH
(1 hours ago)
Bike check
Video
[Reply]
7
4
Jaib06
(1 hours ago)
Is it just more or is nearly everything on pinkbike these days ads or videos.
[Reply]
5
1
retswen
(54 mins ago)
My exact reaction after opening this article up.
[Reply]
5
0
melonhead1145
(39 mins ago)
@Jaib06
: They want some of that Youtube money
[Reply]
1
1
timotheysski
(16 mins ago)
@melonhead1145
: u cant blame them
[Reply]
15
1
hamncheez
(1 hours ago)
The evolution of race bikes is never ending. 27.5, 29, mullets, short chainstays, long chainstays, carbon, back to aluminum, 5mm reach adjustments, and on and on. The F1 analogy is so perfect.
That being said, the simplicity of freeride is a nice break. Its like BMX, simple, performant, and lean. Many of these bikes are what, 5, 6 years old? Geometry and construction techniques for hucking and having fun plateaued I'd say 2015, and hasn't really needed to progress that much. And I think thats a beautiful thing.
[Reply]
8
0
ProperPushIrons
(55 mins ago)
I think about this a lot. And agree completely. The best free ride bikes are dh sleds from 2010-2015 IMO. Since then everything got a bit racey and not all that great for hucking or tricking. Now we have the ‘super enduro’ rigs that some are calling freeride....but...they’re not.
[Reply]
4
0
hamncheez
(48 mins ago)
@ProperPushIrons
: Ya, for hucks you don't want 500mm reach with 64 degree HTA. You don't want an uber long wheelbase.
[Reply]
1
0
timotheysski
(15 mins ago)
@ProperPushIrons
: except the norco shore
[Reply]
15
2
Jaib06
(1 hours ago)
Nearly all content on pinkbike is now videos, I appriciate it makes them more money, but please, with things such as bike checks. Articles are much better.
[Reply]
4
0
melonhead1145
(38 mins ago)
Why can't we have both? Video at the top, article underneath. Managed to do it for all the field test bikes.
[Reply]
2
0
rockyflowtbay
(20 mins ago)
It's the way of the world. Pinkbike Photo of the Day use to get 30K views and 100 comments. Now 1500 views and 6 comments. I sometimes feel bad for the photographers that are truly skilled, taking banger shots.
[Reply]
8
0
FranklinHaith
(1 hours ago)
Hitting that shit on a patched carbon frame. JFC.
[Reply]
1
0
suspended-flesh
(9 mins ago)
One good thing about carbon frames - they're like surfboards - no problem to patch.
[Reply]
7
0
pivotpoint
(55 mins ago)
Hope that carbon frame patch job holds up!!
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(27 mins ago)
@pinkbikeoriginals
I're just wondering how reliable / remarkable the pinkbike is? Especially when he plays without a worthy opponent? pinkbike should show us the whole list of all the riders and the companies they ride for!
Postscript:
I do not care how many downvotes, i will collect!
The only thing i care about is to seeing the whole list!
"At some point you must step up the game"
[Reply]
1
0
Tracefunction
(16 mins ago)
Is this a copy pasta?
[Reply]
1
0
TARTARA
(8 mins ago)
@Tracefunction
:
Is that all you have to say / ask?
[Reply]
4
0
kyyylesmith
(1 hours ago)
wheres cam zinks hyper tho?
[Reply]
3
1
freeridejerk888
(1 hours ago)
You sure he’s on hyper?
[Reply]
3
1
Gaurav-Nandyala
(1 hours ago)
Always posting bike check videos while im at school.... Also a Fridays Fails, what am I supposed to watch first
[Reply]
1
0
leviatanouroboro
(58 mins ago)
Bizet!!! Such a sick rider!
[Reply]
1
0
jharland
(32 mins ago)
Why the old Demo for Nicholi?
[Reply]
1
0
HopeFbn
(28 mins ago)
shorter, steeper, small.
[Reply]
2
1
Helpure
(23 mins ago)
Because is so mutch fun than the new, and Alu frame with 27,5/26 is better for tricks
[Reply]
1
0
HopeFbn
(27 mins ago)
where's Ivan Bautista and Ray Fournier rigs? we want to see them too!.
[Reply]
1
0
1992dr350
(4 mins ago)
I don't know how Nell sits down with balls that big.
[Reply]
2
2
NelsonSunshine
(1 hours ago)
Nice
[Reply]
