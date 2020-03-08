Video: 8 Minutes of Raw DH Racing from Crankworx Rotorua 2020

Mar 8, 2020
by Pinkbike Originals  


The Crankworx Rotorua Downhill presented by Gull marked the last event of the week and it delivered a bunch of racing action. Check out all the raw action of riders battling the loose and dusty conditions.





