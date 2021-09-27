Video: 8 Minutes Of Slow Mo Enduro Racing from EWS Finale Ligure 2021

Sep 27, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  


Finale Ligure always delivers when it comes to enduro racing and this year was no different. Check out all the racing action in gratuitous slow motion.





Posted In:
Videos Racing and Events Ews Finale Ligure 2021 Enduro Racing Enduro World Series


8 Comments

  • 8 1
 Please replicate this concept for WC downhill!
  • 4 1
 What no one knows how to brake properly..ride it don't slide it groms
  • 10 1
 A random PB commenter telling the fastest racers in the world that they don't know how to brake. Classic.
  • 3 1
 I’m writing this in slow motion! Worst 5 minutes of my life
  • 1 3
 Why slowmo only? Is Discovery not allowing others to make raw edits from ews races anymore? I know that not everyone can wear a go pro for them, only the top teams or something.
  • 1 0
 What's the box below the bottom bracket of the orange Pivot at 0:47?
  • 2 2
 Richie looking thicc

