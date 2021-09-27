Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: 8 Minutes Of Slow Mo Enduro Racing from EWS Finale Ligure 2021
Sep 27, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Finale Ligure always delivers when it comes to enduro racing and this year was no different. Check out all the racing action in gratuitous slow motion.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Videos
Racing and Events
Ews Finale Ligure 2021
Enduro Racing
Enduro World Series
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Spotted: Wireless Electronic Suspension from RockShox
66221 views
The Story Behind Push Industries' Prototype Linkage Fork
64563 views
First Look: Transition Launch Alloy Scout and Sentinel
57713 views
Review: 12 Months With the EXT Era Fork
48482 views
Field Test: Enduro and eMTBs Get Hucked to Flat in Ultra Slow Motion
47719 views
Williams Racing Products Release New CentreHub Decoupling Spider
40501 views
Field Test: 5 Enduro Bikes (and 1 eMTB) Face the Efficiency Test
40374 views
Bike Check: Brad Copeland's 'Mechanic's Superbike,' a Modified eCommuter Designed for Kate Courtney's Tech Support
39040 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
8
1
NickMT
(1 hours ago)
Please replicate this concept for WC downhill!
[Reply]
3
0
ryanlabar
(1 hours ago)
Slow motion cornering has me
media1.giphy.com/media/c3j2FyNZy2OPKNOdZ5/giphy.gif
[Reply]
4
1
Blue76
(1 hours ago)
What no one knows how to brake properly..ride it don't slide it groms
[Reply]
10
1
getonyourbike
(50 mins ago)
A random PB commenter telling the fastest racers in the world that they don't know how to brake. Classic.
[Reply]
3
1
Pyres
(47 mins ago)
I’m writing this in slow motion! Worst 5 minutes of my life
[Reply]
1
3
kcy4130
(50 mins ago)
Why slowmo only? Is Discovery not allowing others to make raw edits from ews races anymore? I know that not everyone can wear a go pro for them, only the top teams or something.
[Reply]
1
0
kylenetkyleo
(23 mins ago)
What's the box below the bottom bracket of the orange Pivot at 0:47?
[Reply]
2
2
rowyoboat
(1 hours ago)
Richie looking thicc
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.007620
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
Post a Comment