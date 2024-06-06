Video: 8 Pro Mountain Bikers, Skiers, & Climbers Go Head-to-Head to Find Out Who is the Ultimate Mountain Athlete

Plenty of pro skiers, climbers, and mountain bikers can claim to be the best at their sport. But who is the best at all of them? The Ultimate Mountain Athlete will find out.Welcome to Ultimate Mountain Athlete, presented by the 2024 Toyota Tacoma. In this debut episode, we meet a group of eight seasoned pros and kick off this first-ever multi-stage competition with a climbing challenge in Ouray, Colorado. The athletes go head-to-head in a physical chess match to determine who can lead the hardest pair of sport-climbing routes in Uncompahgre Gorge with time to spare, earning points for a spot on the podium.Starring Cami Nogueira, and featuring Brett Tippie.