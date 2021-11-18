Video: 8 Riders vs. The Jump Challenge - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 5

Nov 18, 2021
by Pinkbike Originals  




PINKBIKE ACADEMY
PRESENTED BY

SEASON 2, EPISODE 5



This time on Pinkbike Academy it's all about managing air time. The remaining eight contestants compete in a two-part challenge that will test their ability to balance send vs. speed.


PREVIOUSLY

Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of Pinkbike Academy? Watch them here.


After this episode, who are you betting on?



Emmett, Flo, and Cameron listen as Jason unveils the day's two challenges.

The first test is a race down Ace of Spades into The Joker.
Alaina struggled in the XC race last episode, but is all smiles about the jump challenges.

This week it's all about managing air time.

Laura keeping it low in the first challenge.
Kyra working on holding speed between jumps on the Air DH course.

The second challenge was all about distance travelled in the air. Emmett gives it his best shot here.

We saw some serious airtime.

How far can you go?

The judges may have gone easy on everyone last week, but this week someone is going home.





Pinkbike Academy Season 2 is available on all of your devices through the Outside app or website, as well as on the Pinkbike YouTube channel.








Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

Huge thanks to the brands who made this show possible!
Monster Hydro, Orbea, Shimano, Fox Racing, Fox Factory, Maxxis, Garmin,
Funn, Ride Concepts, Hyperice, Big White, Trailforks, ODI, WPL, and Granite.


12 Comments

  • 15 0
 I'm wondering whether Cody is literally just a walking complaint/excuse machine or if the show was edited to portray him that way for dramatic effect.
  • 11 1
 TORI WAS ROBBED
  • 4 2
 LOL its a reality TV bike show. This is so weird and silly how much people care.
  • 2 0
 @scott-townes: Its because they all had a crush on her
  • 7 0
 Was stoked to watch this episode, but couldn't sleep last night. Too tired from my hoodie shaped pillow.
  • 7 0
 BMX Background drinking game anyone?
  • 2 0
 Who has a BMX background? I don't think they've mentioned it yet.
  • 2 0
 Thoughts:

- 3 Minutes in and we get Cody complaining about San Diego elevation. Nice job PB editors.
- Has Camerons bike always been that level of hot pink?? It looks especially hot and especially pink this week.
- Props to Laura for not dying. That would have been a gnarly crash. She took the win also! nice.
- Alaina should win the "best style at the elimination challenge" award.
- Cody with the cherry on top with saying "its not fair" after getting the axe.
- Maybe Cody will watch this series back and realize what a butthead he looks like. Maybe we will get some spicy tweets or instagram posts out of him??
  • 1 0
 This weeks elimination, Pillow fights!

Cody, "Damn it!"
Florencia, "Damn it! I got a free pass!"
  • 1 0
 He's out! The comments section can now sleep comfortably at night, on a hoodie-sized pillow..
  • 1 0
 Woo; sneak-peek onto next week has what looks to be a nasty bail...
  • 3 3
 pyshical cringe

Post a Comment



