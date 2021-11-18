Video: 8 Riders vs. The Jump Challenge - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 5

PINKBIKE ACADEMY PRESENTED BY SEASON 2, EPISODE 5
This time on Pinkbike Academy it's all about managing air time. The remaining eight contestants compete in a two-part challenge that will test their ability to balance send vs. speed.
We saw some serious airtime.
- 3 Minutes in and we get Cody complaining about San Diego elevation. Nice job PB editors.
- Has Camerons bike always been that level of hot pink?? It looks especially hot and especially pink this week.
- Props to Laura for not dying. That would have been a gnarly crash. She took the win also! nice.
- Alaina should win the "best style at the elimination challenge" award.
- Cody with the cherry on top with saying "its not fair" after getting the axe.
- Maybe Cody will watch this series back and realize what a butthead he looks like. Maybe we will get some spicy tweets or instagram posts out of him??
Cody, "Damn it!"
Florencia, "Damn it! I got a free pass!"
