Video: 8 Riders vs. The Jump Challenge - Pinkbike Academy Season 2 EP 5

PINKBIKE ACADEMY

PRESENTED BY



SEASON 2, EPISODE 5





PREVIOUSLY



Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of Pinkbike Academy? Watch them here.





Did you miss the previous episodes from Season 2 of Pinkbike Academy? Watch them here. After this episode, who are you betting on? You must be logged in to take this poll. Florencia Espiniera

Cody Johnson

Laura Zeitschel

Cameron Ross

Kyra Wilson

Bradley Harris

Alaina Henderson

Emmet Hancock Responses: 77 Faves: 0 Comments: 0



Emmett, Flo, and Cameron listen as Jason unveils the day's two challenges.

The first test is a race down Ace of Spades into The Joker. Alaina struggled in the XC race last episode, but is all smiles about the jump challenges.

This week it's all about managing air time.

Laura keeping it low in the first challenge. Kyra working on holding speed between jumps on the Air DH course.

The second challenge was all about distance travelled in the air. Emmett gives it his best shot here.

We saw some serious airtime.

How far can you go?

The judges may have gone easy on everyone last week, but this week someone is going home.

Pinkbike Academy Season 2 is available on all of your devices through the Outside app or website, as well as on the Pinkbike YouTube channel.

Official Location Partner of Pinkbike Academy @bikebigwhite

This time on Pinkbike Academy it's all about managing air time. The remaining eight contestants compete in a two-part challenge that will test their ability to balance send vs. speed.