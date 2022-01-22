close
Video: 8 Years of Back Flips & Travels in Dylan Crane's Farewell Edit to Knolly

Jan 22, 2022
by Knolly Bikes  
Farewell to Knolly Factory rider: Dylan Crane

by KNOLLYBIKES
After eight incredible years, Knolly Bikes wants to wish Factory rider, Dylan Crane, all the best as he embarks on his next adventure. We’ll miss his back flips and epic travel stories, and look forward to seeing where his next chapter takes him.









Videos Knolly


1 Comment

  • 1 1
 Did he join the team? Or did he leave the brand ?
Is he happy he’s leaving or is he happy he’s joining ?
Is he sad to be leaving or is he sad to be staying ?
Does he shredd ? Yes Not so sure about everything else that’s occurring but yes he ripps

Post a Comment



