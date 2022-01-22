close
Video: 8 Years of Back Flips & Travels in Dylan Crane's Farewell Edit to Knolly
Jan 22, 2022
by
Knolly Bikes
To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that
supports HTML5 video
Farewell to Knolly Factory rider: Dylan Crane
by
KNOLLYBIKES
After eight incredible years, Knolly Bikes wants to wish Factory rider,
Dylan Crane
, all the best as he embarks on his next adventure. We’ll miss his back flips and epic travel stories, and look forward to seeing where his next chapter takes him.
Posted In:
Videos
Knolly
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
1
Durtwrx
(51 mins ago)
Did he join the team? Or did he leave the brand ?
Is he happy he’s leaving or is he happy he’s joining ?
Is he sad to be leaving or is he sad to be staying ?
Does he shredd ? Yes Not so sure about everything else that’s occurring but yes he ripps
