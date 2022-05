Devinci Spartan

Bowhead Adaptive Bike

Forbidden Dreadnought

Scott Ransom

Specialized Enduro

Privateer 161

Reece Wallace's Giant Glory

Xprezo Super D

GT Fury

Whismas is back and so are we with our Daily Driver series. This time round, Mike Levy checks out some of the bikes from the 2022 Whistler Bike park opening day!0:20 - Devinci Spartan1:48 - Bowhead Adaptive Bike4:19 - Forbidden Dreadnought7:55 - Scott Ransom9:35 - Specialized Enduro11:49 - Privateer 16113:58 - Reece Wallace's Giant Glory16:17 - Xprezo Super D18:19 - GT Fury