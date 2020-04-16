Video: 9 Bikes Trials Challenge with Hans Rey

Apr 15, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotesThe Challenge was for me to ride 9 different bikes on multiple sections on my homemade obstacle course, including stairs, pool, rocks and more...

These are the bikes:
DH Bike
Street Trials Bike
Gravel Bike
20inch Trials Bike
Trail Bike 29r
Trials Bike
e-Bike
Enduro Bike
Retro MTB Bike Hans Rey

***As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.

4 Comments

  • 1 0
 Must be nice to be isolated in a house like that, good skills as ever , but it slightly pees me off when gravel paths are all i can ride (which I know is better than a lot of people)
  • 1 0
 definitely cool but I was slightly disappointed that it wasn't one course done 9 times on different bikes to see if all bikes could do all the obstacles.
  • 1 0
 You keep leaving bikes all around?, no wonder... haha you legend no way rey
  • 1 0
 Legend!!

