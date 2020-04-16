Video: 9 Bikes Trials Challenge with Hans Rey

The Challenge was for me to ride 9 different bikes on multiple sections on my homemade obstacle course, including stairs, pool, rocks and more...
These are the bikes: DH Bike Street Trials Bike Gravel Bike 20inch Trials Bike Trail Bike 29r Trials Bike e-Bike Enduro Bike Retro MTB Bike— Hans Rey
***As the world struggles to suppress the spread of COVID-19, please follow the guidelines of your local health authorities. Even if you don’t have the virus, bike-related hospital visits put additional stress on your medical systems; do not undertake any activities that put you or others at risk.
