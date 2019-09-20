Video: 9 Dogs, 8 Riders and 2 Minutes of Chaos

Lucy and Poofy Sterling with his Red Heeler Lucy and poofy dog Poofy. Lucy is an experienced Freeride dog, being the first known dog to conquer King Kong in Virgin, Utah. Don't let Poofy’s name fool you--he’s probably the rowdiest trail dog out there.

Knali Knali follows Kam Kidd on his Knolly down the knoll. Ks for days. If you watch Knali’s footage, she likes to dance when the riders are about to drop. The stoke is real.

Lula Coleman and his Goldendoodle Lula. Some kids have helicopter parents, but in this case the parents have a helicopter dog. She chews up bike gear faster than it can be replenished while waiting for her next ride.

Gator Tyler and his German Shepherd mix Gator. He may not be the fastest trail dog on the mountain, but he goes on day-long adventure rides that most dogs couldn’t make.

Kona The only dog of the bunch with a dedicated Instagram profile, Kona is a downhilling Sheepadoodle with Sheepdog instincts and Poodle manners. He sometimes follows but mostly leads around a guy named Jason.

Sunni Jeremy and Sunni the Husky: She felt right at home leading a pack of dogs… minus the arctic conditions and sleds.

Jessie Tyson and Jessie the Black Lab. Jessie just turned 13, and years of trail dogging has taught her one thing: go at your own pace. She enjoyed her day but took it plenty easy.

Sammie These two probably should have been paid by the hour for their modeling skills. John and Sammie the German Shepherd were the in-sync duo with perfect form, consistent every time they were in front of a camera.