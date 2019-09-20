Video: 9 Dogs, 8 Riders and 2 Minutes of Chaos

Videographer: Branson Kendall
Photographers: Sage Hebertson and Megan Weight
Chaos ensues in a new presentation from Tannus Armour, documenting how a group of dogs chose to celebrate International Dog Day. Eight Tannus riders brought nine experienced trail dogs to an evening of freeriding in Utah, unsure of what to expect.
What resulted was one of the wildest things seen on the mountain in recent years: full-on four-legged freeride. The whole crew was side-by-side, sliding, pack of dogs in tow, barrelling towards the camera. Some riders called one particular shot, “a real Lord of the Rings moment.”
The natural features in the zone allowed for some artistic line choices from rider and dog alike. There wasn’t an official contest, but off the record, it may have been Kona the Sheepadoodle or Poofy the 11-pound Pom-Shihtzhu sending the gnarliest lines.
All of the dogs had a fantastic day chasing their owners and playing with new friends.Disclaimer: No dogs were hurt in the making of this video. Tannus loves dogs and only rides with them if they’ll be safe and healthy for a lifetime. The dogs had plenty of breaks, water and treats. Sections that put strain on their joints were kept to a minimum. Not all dogs are created equal - riders should be sure to understand a dogs’ limits when taking them on a ride!
Knali follows Kam Kidd on his Knolly down the knoll. Ks for days. If you watch Knali’s footage, she likes to dance when the riders are about to drop. The stoke is real.
Coleman and his Goldendoodle Lula. Some kids have helicopter parents, but in this case the parents have a helicopter dog. She chews up bike gear faster than it can be replenished while waiting for her next ride.
Tyler and his German Shepherd mix Gator. He may not be the fastest trail dog on the mountain, but he goes on day-long adventure rides that most dogs couldn’t make.
Tyson and Jessie the Black Lab. Jessie just turned 13, and years of trail dogging has taught her one thing: go at your own pace. She enjoyed her day but took it plenty easy.
These two probably should have been paid by the hour for their modeling skills. John and Sammie the German Shepherd were the in-sync duo with perfect form, consistent every time they were in front of a camera.
See http://www.tannusarmour.com
for more details.
17 Comments
#freerideaintdead?
Also Tire company: Make a video featuring tires from a competitor!
Post a Comment