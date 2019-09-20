Video: 9 Dogs, 8 Riders and 2 Minutes of Chaos

Sep 20, 2019
by Tannus Tires  

Videographer: Branson Kendall
Photographers: Sage Hebertson and Megan Weight

Chaos ensues in a new presentation from Tannus Armour, documenting how a group of dogs chose to celebrate International Dog Day. Eight Tannus riders brought nine experienced trail dogs to an evening of freeriding in Utah, unsure of what to expect.

What resulted was one of the wildest things seen on the mountain in recent years: full-on four-legged freeride. The whole crew was side-by-side, sliding, pack of dogs in tow, barrelling towards the camera. Some riders called one particular shot, “a real Lord of the Rings moment.”


The natural features in the zone allowed for some artistic line choices from rider and dog alike. There wasn’t an official contest, but off the record, it may have been Kona the Sheepadoodle or Poofy the 11-pound Pom-Shihtzhu sending the gnarliest lines.

All of the dogs had a fantastic day chasing their owners and playing with new friends.

Disclaimer: No dogs were hurt in the making of this video. Tannus loves dogs and only rides with them if they’ll be safe and healthy for a lifetime. The dogs had plenty of breaks, water and treats. Sections that put strain on their joints were kept to a minimum. Not all dogs are created equal - riders should be sure to understand a dogs’ limits when taking them on a ride!

BORK!













THE DOGS AND RIDERS

Lucy and Poofy
Sterling with his Red Heeler Lucy and poofy dog Poofy. Lucy is an experienced Freeride dog, being the first known dog to conquer King Kong in Virgin, Utah. Don't let Poofy’s name fool you--he’s probably the rowdiest trail dog out there.

Knali
Knali follows Kam Kidd on his Knolly down the knoll. Ks for days. If you watch Knali’s footage, she likes to dance when the riders are about to drop. The stoke is real.

Lula
Coleman and his Goldendoodle Lula. Some kids have helicopter parents, but in this case the parents have a helicopter dog. She chews up bike gear faster than it can be replenished while waiting for her next ride.

Gator
Tyler and his German Shepherd mix Gator. He may not be the fastest trail dog on the mountain, but he goes on day-long adventure rides that most dogs couldn’t make.

Kona
The only dog of the bunch with a dedicated Instagram profile, Kona is a downhilling Sheepadoodle with Sheepdog instincts and Poodle manners. He sometimes follows but mostly leads around a guy named Jason.

Sunni
Jeremy and Sunni the Husky: She felt right at home leading a pack of dogs… minus the arctic conditions and sleds.

Jessie
Tyson and Jessie the Black Lab. Jessie just turned 13, and years of trail dogging has taught her one thing: go at your own pace. She enjoyed her day but took it plenty easy.

Sammie
These two probably should have been paid by the hour for their modeling skills. John and Sammie the German Shepherd were the in-sync duo with perfect form, consistent every time they were in front of a camera.


  • 12 0
 Were any of the dogs allowed to sample the tire insert for durometer and texture? I am curious about the mouth feel. I am also sad that none of the dogs had bikes. We're still relegated to pedestrian status by an industry unwilling to entertain four pedal mouth steer tech.
  • 5 1
 We tried giving poofy a bike, but unfortunately none of the other riders could keep up.
  • 1 2
 Tannus is still relegated to pedestrian status as well
  • 1 0
 You get your own international day, what more do you want?
  • 4 2
 who will tell to dh trek bike guy that only one finger its enough to brake? kkkkkk
  • 2 0
 He deserved that comment!
  • 4 1
 He was born without index fingers. It’s a prosthetic, judgmental Judy
  • 3 1
 That was me... I'll accept ridicule, aaaand didn't want to kill my dog.
  • 3 0
 Nice work boys!
#freerideaintdead?
  • 3 1
 Thanks Pinkbike! It was a wild time.
  • 4 1
 DOGS!!!!!!
  • 1 0
 Tire company: Our tires rock!
Also Tire company: Make a video featuring tires from a competitor!
  • 3 1
 So many good boys!
  • 1 0
 Gettin DRIFTY at the 50 second mark!!
  • 1 0
 Dog Party!!! Lots of Transitions in the pack.
  • 3 3
 not these guys again. no hipster hillbilly music this time at least
  • 1 4
 This just gives trail dogs a bad name, but did not see any Chaos?

