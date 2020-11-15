Video: 9 More Training Tips for Lockdown

Nov 15, 2020
by Jonny Thompson  

9 Training Tips for Riders in Lockdown or Stuck at Home!
If like us here in the UK, you're now back in a national lockdown then have a watch of the video above to look at some simple and effective movements you can do at home!

We know that a lot of you PB readers are anti-fitness training, but why not give these exercises a go if you're stuck at home unable to ride due to COVID! They're free!

We're trusted by some of the worlds best riders, head to our website for more free training tips - Fit4Racing

Posted In:
Videos


3 Comments

