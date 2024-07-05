Powered by Outside

Video: 9 New MTB Products from Eurobike 2024

Jul 5, 2024
by Jessie-May Morgan  


We've been scuttling around halls of Eurobike 2024 in search of the most interesting new MTB parts. Here are a few of the things that have caught our eye so far.




photo
This doesn't look like a neck brace at all.

photo
photo

New Leatt Component Range

After 20 years in the protection and apparel game, Leatt is now adding components like pedals, stems, and bar-grip combos to their lineup. What sets Leatt apart is that they're using a ceramic-coated magnesium alloy they call "Ceramag" that they say makes their pedals and stems lighter than typical aluminum ones. They also claim these magnesium components dampen vibrations better, though they haven't shared any testing data yet. Their top-tier Ceramag Gravity 8.0 stems, available in 33mm, 40mm, and 50mm lengths, are priced steeply, with the lightest (93g) costing $239 USD. More affordable options include the aluminum Gravity 6.0 stems, with the 33mm one weighing 141g and priced at $129 USD. Leatt also offers a direct-mount stem for dual crown forks, priced at $159 USD. Additionally, their new Reaflex grips, designed with vibration-damping material, are available for $29.99 USD in two sizes, 29mm and 31mm. Read the full article here.




photo
Why no built in gimbal stabilizer?

photo
Let's all pretend we understand what's going on in this cutaway.
photo
The power they've crammed into a "SL" sized package is impressive.

DJI's eMTB Motor

Drone-maker DJI has developed a powerful and lightweight eMTB motor called the Avinox, debuting on the Amflow PL eMTB, a 150mm travel trail bike. The Avinox Drive Unit boasts a maximum torque of 120 Nm and a peak power output of 1000 W, all in a unit weighing just 2.52 kg. Impressive power-to-weight ratio and torque density in a compact 137mm width. For comparison, Shimano's EP801 and Bosch's Performance Line CX are heavier and less powerful. While 120 Nm and 1000 W may be overkill for an eMTB, it's clear DJI is showcasing their capabilities. DJI's lightweight batteries, produced with LG cells, come in 600 Wh (2.78 kg) and 800 Wh (3.74 kg) options, using GaN 3x Fast Charging technology. A quick test ride on the Amflow PL revealed some motor noise and clutch rattle, but it wasn't louder than other full-powered motors on the market; we're looking forward to a proper test! More info here.



photo
Devastated to see that alliteration is dead at Schwalbe.

photo
Big casing with little knobs.
photo
Levy is punching air right now, for sure.

Schwalbe's Big New XC Tires

Schwalbe has introduced the Rick XC, a new cross-country mountain bike tire that sits between the Thunder Burt and Racing Ralph in their lineup. Developed in response to requests from Schwalbe athletes like Olympic silver medalist Mathias Flückiger, the Rick XC aims to combine the fast-rolling nature of the Thunder Burt with better grip in soft conditions. It features tall edge blocks for cornering support and lower-profile center tread blocks similar to the Thunder Burt but larger and more spaced out. It's Schwalbe's first 2.4" XC tire, designed for 30mm rims, weighing 760 grams in the Super Race casing, and also available in a 2.25" size for narrower rims. The Rick XC comes in Speed and SpeedGrip compounds, retailing for 68.90 €. Full story here.



5 Comments
  • 1 0
 The magnesium stem seems like a great way to shave some weight, but I worry about the pedals. My understanding is that magnesium is highly susceptible to corrosion. Are they using alloys that reduce this concern or totally counting on those ceramic coatings to get the job done?
  • 1 0
 Prone to catch on fire too, saw a magnesium bike frame burst into flames on Mc Gyver.
  • 1 0
 It sounds like cerakote they are using, which in my experience is a bit shit and doesn't hold up well on something like a pedal at all - there is a reason Unite have dropped it for their pedals after machining the faces off because of how badly the stuff holds up.
  • 1 0
 With that linkage fork, I know that there is talk of using additional linkage to create a floating brake caliper, but am I crazy or is that not actually in play on the prototype in the images and video we've seen so far?
  • 1 0
 We can go ahead and call it a Racing Rick tire. I'm sure Schwalbe just forgot to put that on there.







