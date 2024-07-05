Video: 9 New MTB Products from Eurobike 2024

This doesn't look like a neck brace at all.

New Leatt Component Range

Why no built in gimbal stabilizer?

Let's all pretend we understand what's going on in this cutaway. The power they've crammed into a "SL" sized package is impressive.

DJI's eMTB Motor

Devastated to see that alliteration is dead at Schwalbe.

Big casing with little knobs. Levy is punching air right now, for sure.

Schwalbe's Big New XC Tires