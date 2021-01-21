Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register New User
Login
Fantasy
DH
Enduro
XC
Home
Travel
Photo
Video
BuySell
Product
Forum
Places
TRAILFORKS
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
PBShop
Video: 9 Tips for Maintaining Your Bike Through the Winter with Christina Chappetta
Jan 21, 2021
by
Pinkbike Originals
Follow
Following
Tweet
Add to Favorites
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Longer nights and shorter days give us a lot of time to relax and twiddle our thumbs so why not spend some time maintaining your bike. Join Christina Chappetta as she follows her 9 steps for winter bike maintenance.
Subscribe to the Pinkbike YouTube channel
Posted In:
Tutorials and Guides
Videos
Pinkbike Originals
Christina Chappetta
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Must Read This Week
Opinion: How True is the 'Dudes Who Shred' vs 'YouTubers' Meme?
62716 views
Colorado-Based Myth Cycles Releases the Zodiac: A US Made Steel, Single-Pivot, Full Suspension 29er
60645 views
Pinkbike Poll: How Important Are Water Bottles?
56928 views
The 20 Top Pinkbike Comments of 2020
55124 views
Emily Batty Signs With Canyon
44306 views
Video: Ibis's New Aluminum Ripley is More Metal, More Slacker
42541 views
‘I Started Seeing the Good in Life’ - What Do Mountain Biking’s New ‘Pandemic Riders’ Think of the Sport so Far?
40146 views
First Ride: 2021 Devinci Marshall - Aluminum, Affordable, & Made in Canada
37501 views
8 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
12
1
rickybobby18
(17 mins ago)
whyyyyy video whyyyyyyyyyyy At least put timestamps on each of the 9 tips below the video. OR just don't do video and do this a regular article. This format sucks.
[Reply]
4
0
GSuperstar
(15 mins ago)
Right?! It's like they think we're all well behaved employees that definitely don't spend half our day on here...
[Reply]
1
0
RonanM825
(1 mins ago)
@GSuperstar
: How am I supposed to listen to a video in the middle of a test
[Reply]
1
0
Arepiscopo
(16 mins ago)
The beauty of a rigid fatbike for those of us riding through the winter crap is fewer points of entry for salt/water/crud.
[Reply]
4
2
Maverick18T
(9 mins ago)
Tip #10, put the bike away and get out the ski’s.
[Reply]
1
0
T4THH
(2 mins ago)
If you're seeing this Phil Atwill is back on Propain
[Reply]
1
0
preach
(0 mins ago)
I was just amped to see the Marzocchi...all is right with pinkbike.
[Reply]
1
0
kcy4130
(1 mins ago)
Needs more slo mo!
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story to Pinkbike
Friend Finder
Users Online
RSS
Pinkbike RSS Feed
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2021. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv42 0.007484
Mobile Version of Website
8 Comments
Post a Comment