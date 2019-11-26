Pinkbike.com
Video: 9 Year Old Crushes Flips & 360s in Dirt Jump Session
Nov 26, 2019
by
Paulinski2000
9-year-old Harry Schofield backflips his custom 24-inch YT full suspension mountain bike at PORC dirt jumps in Penshurst Kent. This was the last day before the land was sold and the jumps and trails will be shut forever.
Videos
7 Comments
Score
Time
3
0
w0dge
(21 mins ago)
What an utterly awesome little dude. That's brightened up my morning no end.
[Reply]
1
0
lbizzle123
(13 mins ago)
I agree best thing I’ve seen for ages
[Reply]
3
0
onecutmedia
(33 mins ago)
The English Version of Jackson Goldstone
[Reply]
1
0
jlague
(35 mins ago)
I am waiting until we see 5-year old kids doing back flips or are we there already ?
[Reply]
2
0
jjhobbs
(28 mins ago)
doing hips in the womb... geddit
[Reply]
1
0
jjhobbs
(28 mins ago)
doing hips in the womb... geddit
[Reply]
1
0
jlague
(33 mins ago)
still crazy skills !
[Reply]
