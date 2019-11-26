Video: 9 Year Old Crushes Flips & 360s in Dirt Jump Session

Nov 26, 2019
by Paulinski2000  


9-year-old Harry Schofield backflips his custom 24-inch YT full suspension mountain bike at PORC dirt jumps in Penshurst Kent. This was the last day before the land was sold and the jumps and trails will be shut forever.

backflipping


7 Comments

  • 3 0
 What an utterly awesome little dude. That's brightened up my morning no end.
  • 1 0
 I agree best thing I’ve seen for ages
  • 3 0
 The English Version of Jackson Goldstone Smile
  • 1 0
 I am waiting until we see 5-year old kids doing back flips or are we there already ?
  • 2 0
 doing hips in the womb... geddit
  • 1 0
 doing hips in the womb... geddit
  • 1 0
 still crazy skills !

