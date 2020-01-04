Pinkbike.com
Video: 9 Year Old Shredder Harry Schofield Sends Huge Tricks and Jumps
Jan 4, 2020
by
Ed Spratt
A look back at an incredible year of riding with Nine-year-old shredder Harry Schofield.
2 Comments
Score
Time
1
0
MeLikeBike90
(33 mins ago)
Amazing
[Reply]
1
0
watchtower
(28 mins ago)
Mega talent.
[Reply]
