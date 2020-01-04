Video: 9 Year Old Shredder Harry Schofield Sends Huge Tricks and Jumps

Jan 4, 2020
by Ed Spratt  

A look back at an incredible year of riding with Nine-year-old shredder Harry Schofield.

Posted In:
Videos Riding Videos


Must Read This Week
Jared Graves & Specialized Part Ways
48771 views
Race Rumours Recap: A Run Down of the Holiday Silly Season
43650 views
[Updated] Seagraves Post Videos on Canyon Bikes
41291 views
Fabio Wibmer Announces Departure From Specialized
40325 views
Review: RockShox's SID Ultimate Carbon Fork Delivers Superb Performance
34089 views
Video: Darren Berrecloth Says Goodbye to Canyon Bikes
33518 views
Unno Withdraws From World Cup Downhill Racing
32819 views
Pinkbike Poll: Would You Rather Be Over-Biked or Under-Biked?
29913 views

2 Comments

  • 1 0
 Amazing
  • 1 0
 Mega talent.

Post a Comment



Copyright © 2000 - 2020. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv65 0.007442
Mobile Version of Website