Video: 90 Minutes of Some of the Very Best MTB Movies of 2020 in the Ritual Bike Film Tour

Oct 25, 2020
by Sarah Moore  


This compilation of some of mountain biking’s best films were supposed to hit the big screen at the Sea Otter Classic and then be toured around the world this spring. Instead, the Ritual Film Tour is bringing these epic adventures, legendary lines, stellar storytelling, and unparalleled athletes to your home screen.

Learn more about Ritual Film Tour here. Brought to you in collaboration with Anthill Films, Warren Miller Entertainment, Freehub Magazine, KGB Productions and more..




Posted In:
Videos Brandon Semenuk Brett Rheeder Brook Macdonald Hugo Frixtalon Thomas Estaque Sea Otter Classic


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Pinkbike: lowering workplace productivity since ‘00.
  • 2 2
 The whole world seems to love an eye in a triangle. I don't really understand the appeal.

