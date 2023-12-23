Watch
Video: 90-Seconds of Urban DH Sends in Hong Kong with Tomas Slavik
Dec 23, 2023
by
Ed Spratt
90 seconds of RAW urban downhill action in between skyscrapers of Hong Kong. Welcome to Stair Chase ep.2! Turn your volume up before we go down for a ride.
Camera: Martin Bernard
FPV: Vojtech Pollak.
—
Tomas Slavik
Videos
Riding Videos
Tomas Slavik
edspratt
Member since Mar 16, 2017
2,872 articles
habsfan2
(50 mins ago)
He makes it look so damn easy, ugh. Great riding
