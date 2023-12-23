Video: 90-Seconds of Urban DH Sends in Hong Kong with Tomas Slavik

Dec 23, 2023
by Ed Spratt  

bigquotes90 seconds of RAW urban downhill action in between skyscrapers of Hong Kong. Welcome to Stair Chase ep.2! Turn your volume up before we go down for a ride.

Camera: Martin Bernard
FPV: Vojtech Pollak. Tomas Slavik


1 Comment
  • 1 0
 He makes it look so damn easy, ugh. Great riding







