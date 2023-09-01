Watch
Learn
Velo
BikeReg
Gaia GPS
Trailforks
Outside+
Pinkbike.com
Log in
Register
New User
News
Originals
Podcast
Reviews
Events
First Looks
Friday Fails
PB Racing
Tech
BuySell
Community
Forums
Community Blogs
Photos
Videos
Travel
Places
Trailforks
Overview
Bike Shops
Bike Clubs
Bike Guides
Shuttle Services
Trail Associations
Shop
More
Travel
Forums
Blogs
Photos
Videos
Directory
Trailforks
Video: 90 Seconds With Joel Anderson
Sep 1, 2023
by
Goodyear Bicycle Tires
Follow
Following
Share
Tweet
You must login to Pinkbike.
Don't have an account?
Sign up
Join Pinkbike
Login
Add to Favorites
1 Comments
Words
: Goodyear
Wingfoot Alliance veteran Joel Anderson needs little introduction and lets his riding do the talking! We packed the camera kit and made our way to the 'Dirt Farm' for a catch up.
Joel runs the Newton MTR on the rear and Newton MTF up front, both in downhill casing.
For more info check out
Goodyearbike.com
Posted In:
Videos
Goodyear
Joel Anderson
Author Info:
goodyearbike
Member since Oct 8, 2018
8 articles
Share
Tweet
Add to Favorites
Report
Must Read This Week
[UPDATED] Elite Finals Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra DH World Cup 2023
123260 views
[UPDATED - Racing Starts at 14:30 CEST] Schedule Change for the Andorra DH World Cup Due to Extreme Weather
52577 views
Review: Chromag Darco - A Very Big Little Bike
44289 views
WTB Develops New 750d Wheel Size
39907 views
[UPDATED] Elite XC Results & Overall Standings from the Andorra XC World Cup 2023
37700 views
The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly: Pinkbike Editors' Favorite Shop Tools
37033 views
Should the Race Have Been Cancelled? | Story of The Race with Ben Cathro
35814 views
Staff Ride: Seb Stott's Canyon Strive CFR
34093 views
1 Comment
Score
Time
1
0
bikebike69
(1 hours ago)
Ok that’s nice and all…BUT..when are the new 26 DJ Wingfoot tires going to be available?
[Reply]
Post a Comment
Login
or
Sign Up
About Us
Contacts
FAQ
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy
Sign Up!
Sitemap
Advertise
Advertising
Cool Features
Submit a Story
Product
Photos
Videos
Privacy Request
Manage Cookie Preferences
RSS
Pinkbike RSS
Pinkbike Twitter
Pinkbike Facebook
Pinkbike Youtube
Copyright © 2000 - 2023. Pinkbike.com. All rights reserved.
dv56 0.128616
Mobile Version of Website