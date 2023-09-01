Video: 90 Seconds With Joel Anderson

Sep 1, 2023
by Goodyear Bicycle Tires  

Words: Goodyear

Wingfoot Alliance veteran Joel Anderson needs little introduction and lets his riding do the talking! We packed the camera kit and made our way to the 'Dirt Farm' for a catch up.

Joel runs the Newton MTR on the rear and Newton MTF up front, both in downhill casing.

For more info check out Goodyearbike.com

1 Comment
  • 1 0
 Ok that’s nice and all…BUT..when are the new 26 DJ Wingfoot tires going to be available?





