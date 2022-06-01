Video: 90's Inspired Dance Moves & Shredding Dusty Trails with Isabeau Courdurier, Adrien Dailly & Lisandru Bertini

After a late start to the season, Isabeau Courdurier, Adrien Dailly and Lisandru Bertini were starting to get impatient. Luckily, the Enduro World Series 2022 season kicks off this weekend!
Watch for fun 90's vibes with rad dance moves, retro boomboxes, an old Lapierre BMX, and the team shredding dusty trails.
Isabeau Courdurier's flashy custom Spicy and a special Bomber jacket that will be on sale on the Lapierre website at end of the week were also inspired by the 90's vibrant colors.Photos by Sven Martin & Clement Puig
Lapierre had some decent trames in the 90s.