Video: 90's Inspired Dance Moves & Shredding Dusty Trails with Isabeau Courdurier, Adrien Dailly & Lisandru Bertini

Jun 1, 2022
by Sarah Moore  


After a late start to the season, Isabeau Courdurier, Adrien Dailly and Lisandru Bertini were starting to get impatient. Luckily, the Enduro World Series 2022 season kicks off this weekend!

Watch for fun 90's vibes with rad dance moves, retro boomboxes, an old Lapierre BMX, and the team shredding dusty trails.

Isabeau Courdurier's flashy custom Spicy and a special Bomber jacket that will be on sale on the Lapierre website at end of the week were also inspired by the 90's vibrant colors.


Photos by Sven Martin & Clement Puig

Photos Sven Martin Isabeau Courdurier Adrien Dailly Lisandru Bertini.

Isabeau Courdurier Adrien Dailly Lisandru Bertini.
Lapierre Zipp Collective Diano Marina Italy. Isabeau Courdurier Adrien Dailly Lisandru Bertini.


Lapierre Zipp Collective Diano Marina Italy. Isabeau Courdurier Adrien Dailly Lisandru Bertini.

Lapierre Zipp Collective Diano Marina Italy. Isabeau Courdurier Adrien Dailly Lisandru Bertini.
Adrien Dailly
Lapierre Zipp Collective Diano Marina Italy. Isabeau Courdurier Adrien Dailly Lisandru Bertini.
Lisandru Bertini

Isabeau Courdurier and her custom painted Lapierre Spicy

Lapierre Zipp Collective Diano Marina Italy. Isabeau Courdurier Adrien Dailly Lisandru Bertini.
Lapierre Zipp Collective Diano Marina Italy. Isabeau Courdurier Adrien Dailly Lisandru Bertini.

Lapierre Zipp Collective Diano Marina Italy. Isabeau Courdurier Adrien Dailly Lisandru Bertini.






11 Comments

  • 7 0
 I almost thought this was a Pit Viper collab.
  • 3 0
 And these kiddos want to think the 90s were cool…well, it was cool, but you’ll never know it so stop trying to make your generation think they can live it. Lol.
  • 1 0
 @KK11: The heck are you on about? I'm hardly a "kiddo", ya goshdarn cynic
  • 3 0
 That was way more 80s than 90s. And now I'm angry that I'm feeling old enough to be able to lecture the whippersnappers on not getting their decades right; I think I need my nap. Also go find somebody else's lawn.
  • 1 0
 say this after I had to post basically the same...I'm glad I'm not the only one that noticed haha.
  • 3 0
 Don't get me wrong, this is a great ad...BUT "90's Inspired"? The music, the clothes, the boombox...that was the 80's, clearly the marketing dept is saying 90's because it's cool?
  • 1 0
 She could Come to the Vintage MTB Festival:

vintagemtb.wdfiles.com/local--files/start/vintage-mtb-festival-logo.jpg
www.vintagemtb.org

Lapierre had some decent trames in the 90s.
  • 1 0
 Hard not to love Isabeau. She's so full of positive energy and a blast to watch.
  • 2 0
 Deliciously cheesy Smile
  • 1 0
 They can ride, they can dance... darn kids and all their talent.
  • 1 0
 Fuck yeah this is rad.





