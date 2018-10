PRESS RELEASE: Red Bull Pump Track World Championships

We have travelled the world in search of the fastest riders but who will win? MTB or BMX? The battle will be decided on the 13th of October at the Jones Center, Springdale, Arkansas where the Red Bull Pump Track World Champion will be crowned.Regitser for the LCQ and find out more about the event here and your chance to make the World FinalTickets available now: HERE