Video: Vinny T Shreds Morgins Bike Park
Jul 21, 2019
by
Vincent Tupin
Vinny T rides down the Blue and Red track at Morgins Bikepark.
Follow cam : Benoit Gurnel
Regions in Article
Morgins
Posted In:
Videos
Vincent Tupin
Riding Videos
4 Comments
PtDiddy
(1 hours ago)
Man, I just don’t understand how these guys whip their tail end around these turns so easily. They fly through those turns so effortlessly.
laubry
(1 hours ago)
Track looks waaay easier than it is when these pros are killing it. Well done
Boych12
(49 mins ago)
Wow! I suck at turns.
RedBurn
(18 mins ago)
Best trails are there, sorry whistler
