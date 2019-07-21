Video: Vinny T Shreds Morgins Bike Park

Jul 21, 2019
by Vincent Tupin  

Vinny T rides down the Blue and Red track at Morgins Bikepark.

Follow cam : Benoit Gurnel

Morgins

Videos Vincent Tupin Riding Videos


4 Comments

  • + 3
 Man, I just don’t understand how these guys whip their tail end around these turns so easily. They fly through those turns so effortlessly.
  • + 2
 Track looks waaay easier than it is when these pros are killing it. Well done
  • + 3
 Wow! I suck at turns.
  • + 1
 Best trails are there, sorry whistler

