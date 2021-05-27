Video: A 1 Minute Blast of Katy Winton Shredding Her Steep, Loamy, Local Trails

May 27, 2021
by James Smurthwaite  

bigquotesWe're stoked to be supporting such an awesome athlete in Katy Winton for 2021. We caught up with her "briefly" in the Tweed Valley for a taste of what is to come. Be sure to keep up with Katy on her social media and YouTube channel.Nukeproof Bikes


9 Comments

  • 1 0
 Nice!! Good to see you got a ride
  • 1 0
 Ahhh so that’s how you put goggles on!
  • 1 0
 Ridiculously sweet!
  • 1 0
 So smooth
  • 1 0
 that track looks so good
  • 1 0
 42s of riding trails TBF
  • 1 1
 Looks like a Nomad
  • 1 0
 doesn't look anything like a nomad
  • 4 0
 Katy is defiantly no Nomad, As much as she likes to travel, she has a very nice home in the Tweed Valley...

