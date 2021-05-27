Pinkbike.com
Video: A 1 Minute Blast of Katy Winton Shredding Her Steep, Loamy, Local Trails
May 27, 2021
by
James Smurthwaite
We're stoked to be supporting such an awesome athlete in Katy Winton for 2021. We caught up with her "briefly" in the Tweed Valley for a taste of what is to come. Be sure to keep up with Katy on her
social media
and
YouTube channel
.
—
Nukeproof Bikes
Videos
Riding Videos
Nukeproof
Katy Winton
9 Comments
Score
Time
Who Faved
1
0
lastminutetech
(34 mins ago)
Nice!! Good to see you got a ride
[Reply]
1
0
Cjcameron7
(12 mins ago)
Ahhh so that’s how you put goggles on!
[Reply]
1
0
GotchaJimmy
(35 mins ago)
Ridiculously sweet!
[Reply]
1
0
jasonboulle
(24 mins ago)
So smooth
[Reply]
1
0
Jt-mtb
(20 mins ago)
that track looks so good
[Reply]
1
0
mtb-scotland
(14 mins ago)
42s of riding trails TBF
[Reply]
1
1
jackyboy
(20 mins ago)
Looks like a Nomad
[Reply]
1
0
mtb-scotland
(15 mins ago)
doesn't look anything like a nomad
[Reply]
4
0
Nukeproofinternational
Plus
(14 mins ago)
Katy is defiantly no Nomad, As much as she likes to travel, she has a very nice home in the Tweed Valley...
[Reply]
