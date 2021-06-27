Video: A 5 Day Self Supported Alpine Bikepacking Adventure in the Canadian Rockies in 'Packduro'

Jun 27, 2021
by chris volkart  


After a winter of editing the full length documentary for Packduro is out!

If you didn’t read the article last fall check it out here!



PACKDURO
A film by; // Cheryl McClorey


Posted In:
Travel Videos Bikepacking


2 Comments

  • 3 0
 Not a single Avengers backpack? Amateurs.
  • 1 0
 Besides riding on Sunday this was a nice way to roll into the day!

