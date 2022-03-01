Video: A Beginner's Guide To American Mountain Biking

It's been 10 long years since Tom Bradshaw rode in America, so a trip over to Bellingham was long overdue. Armed with some preconceived notions about eagles, orange cheese and donuts, Tom sets off to find out what American mountain biking is actually all about.
Step 2: Buy a YT or Canyon with 50mm more travel than you'll ever use, and enough body armor to invade eastern Europe.
Step 3: Load up your fanny packs with 2-3 IPA's, 12oz of water, a candy bar, and enough flat protection for at least 4 bikes.
Step 4: Don't invest in a cycling computer.
Step 5: DON'T INVEST IN A CYCLING COMPUTER YOU NERD.
Step 6: Check your phone every 100ft to make sure you're on the right trail(because you don't have a cycling computer to guide you).
Step 7: Find out that mountain fire roads are steeper than the trails usually.
Step 8: Exhale loudly and point out how steep this trail is, extra points if you forgot to take your inhaler.
Step 9: Get passed by the locals that use the fire roads for training.
Step 10: Get to the top of trail and take EVERYTHING off, bonus points if you block the trail entrance with your bike.
Step 11: Be careful on the descent! You're too old(ripe age of 32-37) to get injured(even though you make $70-90k+ and have an amazing company-provided insurance plan).
Step 12: Get back to your car, 2.5hrs and 7 miles later. Drink 6 beers or so. Plan the burrito or taco stop with your buds.
Step 13: Take an insta photo of your taco in front of a Taco shop and caption it; "Taco's with my Taco!". Remeber to tag Toyota for a potential #pro sponsorship(you won't get it, sorry).
Step 14: Get home, rested and well-fed at 9pm, and text your buds planning for your trip to the desert next spring... The PNW is too humid and wet.
At least I sold my 180mm Capra last fall after admitting to myself that I don't need it for the +/- 50' of elevation here in Minnesota.
(waiting for the Philadelphians to pick a cheesesteak and be a dick about it)
