Video: A Beginner's Guide To American Mountain Biking

Mar 1, 2022
by Pinkbike Originals  


It's been 10 long years since Tom Bradshaw rode in America, so a trip over to Bellingham was long overdue. Armed with some preconceived notions about eagles, orange cheese and donuts, Tom sets off to find out what American mountain biking is actually all about.





22 Comments

  • 40 2
 Step 1: Buy a Toyota Tacoma
Step 2: Buy a YT or Canyon with 50mm more travel than you'll ever use, and enough body armor to invade eastern Europe.
Step 3: Load up your fanny packs with 2-3 IPA's, 12oz of water, a candy bar, and enough flat protection for at least 4 bikes.
Step 4: Don't invest in a cycling computer.
Step 5: DON'T INVEST IN A CYCLING COMPUTER YOU NERD.
Step 6: Check your phone every 100ft to make sure you're on the right trail(because you don't have a cycling computer to guide you).
Step 7: Find out that mountain fire roads are steeper than the trails usually.
Step 8: Exhale loudly and point out how steep this trail is, extra points if you forgot to take your inhaler.
Step 9: Get passed by the locals that use the fire roads for training.
Step 10: Get to the top of trail and take EVERYTHING off, bonus points if you block the trail entrance with your bike.
Step 11: Be careful on the descent! You're too old(ripe age of 32-37) to get injured(even though you make $70-90k+ and have an amazing company-provided insurance plan).
Step 12: Get back to your car, 2.5hrs and 7 miles later. Drink 6 beers or so. Plan the burrito or taco stop with your buds.
Step 13: Take an insta photo of your taco in front of a Taco shop and caption it; "Taco's with my Taco!". Remeber to tag Toyota for a potential #pro sponsorship(you won't get it, sorry).
Step 14: Get home, rested and well-fed at 9pm, and text your buds planning for your trip to the desert next spring... The PNW is too humid and wet.
  • 7 2
 Step 15 buy an ebike.
  • 4 0
 The real ones put down an IPA halfway through the ride, unbutton the flannel, put on the swaggy glasses that make them feel special, and then go back for more hot laps with the boys (or girls!) with blood running down their right shin, livin' for the descents baby. (Bald eagle screech)
  • 3 0
 I feel personally attacked.
  • 2 0
 ebikes are more popular in Europe, so not really a American thing yet
  • 1 0
 Step 6: totally me.
  • 2 0
 YT capra + body armor annnnnnd straight to duthie
  • 1 0
 @two-plank: body armor includes full face right?
  • 1 0
 Save for the Toyota, this hit way too close to home.

At least I sold my 180mm Capra last fall after admitting to myself that I don't need it for the +/- 50' of elevation here in Minnesota.
  • 15 0
 For the record, Bellingham is pretty darn "Canadian" if you ask me. Wink
  • 1 0
 @sixjimmy ha from the low level science experiment above I’d have to agree, just missing a distinct lack of “sooooorys”…
  • 1 0
 Baby Steps mate
  • 7 2
 Philly cheesesteak so good it stopped Tom in his tracks. Adds 10 lbs on the climbs.
(waiting for the Philadelphians to pick a cheesesteak and be a dick about it)
  • 4 0
 Philladelphian here, the one in the video looks surprisingly good for Washington. Most cheesesteaks in the west are hot garbage, mostly due to the bread.
  • 3 0
 @thats-joe: its not wiz wit though...
  • 1 0
 @chrod game changing - although dangerously filling at 8.30am
  • 1 0
 Based on American pb comments you missed the bit about having a rant about ebikes due to being unable to distinguish between a 500cc Mx bike and a 250watt pedal assisted bicycle.
  • 1 0
 One day I hope to ride with Mr. Bradshaw. He sounds like a hoot!
  • 2 0
 Tom you little beauty!
  • 1 0
 Is that a coil on Kaz's SJ Evo? Push?
  • 1 0
 Please translate. WHAT is in my backpack?
  • 1 0
 That's my local!!

Post a Comment



