Video: Freeride, Slopeduro, Freeduro & More in the Loose Mixtape 12

Whether you are riding bikepark, freeride, downhill, enduro, slopeduro, freeduro, slopestyle, dirt jump, pumptrack, skatepark, little bikes or big bikes, as long as your are having fun, you're doing it right! Ride everything!
Mixtape 12 featuring Dawid Czekaj, Honza Faistaver, Edgar Briole, Emma Olofsson, Harry Barrett, Vilibald Vitek, Steffi Haas, Tyles Maples, Jonathan Gibbons, Julian Clauss, Jelle Harnisfeger, Max Kruse, Jakob Hartman and Reece Potter
Our 2022 collection is available in our webshop
.
Follow us on social media for more daily Loose Riding:FacebookInstagram TikTok
Loose Riders is Rider Owned/ Rider operated.
Check out our website and find out what Loose Riders is all about: www.loose-riders.com
0 Comments