Video: Freeride, Slopeduro, Freeduro & More in the Loose Mixtape 12

Jun 19, 2022
by loose riders  

Whether you are riding bikepark, freeride, downhill, enduro, slopeduro, freeduro, slopestyle, dirt jump, pumptrack, skatepark, little bikes or big bikes, as long as your are having fun, you're doing it right! Ride everything!


Mixtape 12 featuring Dawid Czekaj, Honza Faistaver, Edgar Briole, Emma Olofsson, Harry Barrett, Vilibald Vitek, Steffi Haas, Tyles Maples, Jonathan Gibbons, Julian Clauss, Jelle Harnisfeger, Max Kruse, Jakob Hartman and Reece Potter

