Video: A Brief Look Inside a NOS Marzocchi Super Monster T

Words: Yegor
We have come a long way. Not in terms of just bikes; of the Anthropocene itself. The chance of life appearing on a planet is slim; the chance of life thriving and sustaining itself is slimmer. What we see around us is a fraction of a world that has been changing long before we were here, and it will continue to change long after we are gone. I mean look at how life around the globe was transformed in under 3 months.
Things are very, very different now of course. But back then we had the Home of the Monster T
. Then we had the Home of the Super Monster T
. Then, suddenly, Bike Check: The 'Boostmonster' Has a 300mm Marzocchi Super Monster T Fork
dropped. Was it a coincidence? We'll never know.
Well then. Now it's time for us to take a look inside one of those. An introduction, perhaps.
