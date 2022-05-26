Video: A Brief Look Inside a NOS Marzocchi Super Monster T

May 26, 2022
by Yegor  

Words: Yegor

We have come a long way. Not in terms of just bikes; of the Anthropocene itself. The chance of life appearing on a planet is slim; the chance of life thriving and sustaining itself is slimmer. What we see around us is a fraction of a world that has been changing long before we were here, and it will continue to change long after we are gone. I mean look at how life around the globe was transformed in under 3 months.

Things are very, very different now of course. But back then we had the Home of the Monster T. Then we had the Home of the Super Monster T. Then, suddenly, Bike Check: The 'Boostmonster' Has a 300mm Marzocchi Super Monster T Fork dropped. Was it a coincidence? We'll never know.

Well then. Now it's time for us to take a look inside one of those. An introduction, perhaps.

Servicing the NOS Marzocchi Super Monster T. Even NOS things deserve a service once every 20 years.

Brand new Marzocchi Super Monster old photo . Uploading for blog.

10 Comments

  • 4 0
 I enjoyed the video even though I've never ridden one of these forks. I'd love to try one. Wishing you all the best in Kyiv!
  • 1 0
 thank you!
  • 1 0
 [link]https://www.pinkbike.com/u/bipolarexpress/blog/the-tales-from-underground-and-pre-war-eastern-european-freeride-now-in-cranked-magazine.html[/link]
  • 1 0
 Ah the memories of cracking into an open bath 'zokes which had not been serviced in years and that unique smell the oil would have. I can smell it from here.
  • 2 0
 ill take it for the tonka bike!
  • 1 0
 Had a Shiver back in the day. Honestly I still feel that that fork was brilliant.
  • 2 1
 are any of the pinkbike staff going to get to ride Boostmasters bike?
  • 1 0
 Darn. I came here hoping for a Butter Suspension video. Still good but…
  • 1 4
 Nice article, said the liar.
Below threshold threads are hidden





